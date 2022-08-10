| 11.2°C Dublin

Government reshuffle: Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach but which ministers could lose their top table role?

Philip Ryan

Analysis

Trading places: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. Photo: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire Expand

Trading places: Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin. Photo: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire

THE only thing that’s clear from the Programme for Government is that the Taoiseach’s Office will change between the leader of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael 10 days before Christmas .

For posterity, this is exactly what it says: “The leader of Fianna Fáil will hold the office of An Taoiseach from that point until December 15, 2022, on which date he will offer his resignation to the President and all parties and TDs supporting the Government will support the nomination of the leader of the Fine Gael Party.”

