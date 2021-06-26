| 9.1°C Dublin

Gilligan avoided justice, but plans collapsed after Veronica’s murder

Gangster wanted it all, but cruel death of Veronica Guerin changed the course of history, writes Paul Williams

Paul Williams Email

When John Gilligan was released from prison in September 1993, having served three years for receiving stolen goods, he embarked on a career change that would have major implications for the future of organised crime in Ireland.

The 41-year-old Ballyfermot gangster’s grand plan was to swap robbery for the much more lucrative drug trade.

He also vowed to never serve another day in prison.

