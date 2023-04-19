Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked free but the identity of the ‘Regency Dogs’ hit team is still a mystery

Jonathan Dowdall: “I don’t think the police know what is being portrayed in the paper that they’re saying we know who the six people are.”

Gerry Hutch: “Ah they don’t know, they don’t know.”

Jonathan Dowdall: “I don’t think they, yeah.”

Gerry Hutch: “Sure the f**kin’ six people don’t even know.”

Jonathan Dowdall: “Who the other six people are?”

Gerry Hutch: “Yeah.”

It’s like an extract from a script by Quentin Tarantino. Like the plot of Reservoir Dogs where the gang know each other only by code names because the criminal mastermind figures, this way, nobody can rat the rest out.

Instead, it’s Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch seemingly discussing the identity of the six gunmen who carried out the Regency Hotel attack with the accomplice who would ultimately turn on him.

The likelihood is though that most of the gang that made the audacious attack on the Kinahan cartel in the Regency Hotel in February 2016 are well known to each other.

Finding sufficient evidence to pin it on any of them is proving elusive.

The investigation into the murder in broad daylight has been plagued by tragedy, bad luck and setbacks.



The Monk walked free from the Criminal Courts of Justice, found not guilty by the Special Criminal Court of the murder of David Byrne.

The identity of the gunmen, let alone who actually fired the shots that killed Byrne, remains a mystery.

Twice now, a member of the Hutch family has been charged with the murder in court but not convicted.

In Reservoir Dogs, the gang go by code names based on colours: Mr Blonde, Mr White, Mr Pink, Mr Orange, Mr Blue, Mr Brown.

The “Regency Dogs” gunmen are known by their appearance: ‘Flat Cap’; a “man in drag” wearing a blonde wig, make-up and women’s clothes; the “shooters” dressed as emergency response unit gardaí and carrying AK-47s; the “getaway driver” in the Ford Transit van.

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Only the identity of ‘Flat Cap’ is known definitively – and he’s dead. The late Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray was a notorious republican from Northern Ireland.

He wasn’t wearing any disguise so was more easily identifiable.

Six months after the Regency attack, he was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant.

A Northern Ireland court ruled he was too ill to stand trial. He had been diagnosed with rapidly deteriorating and terminal motor neurone disease.

Kevin ‘Flat Cap’ Murray died in August 2017.

Flat Cap had entered the boxing weigh-in at the Regency with the “man in drag”.

Patrick Hutch Jnr was identified by gardaí as the man in the blonde wig. He denied the charge and the case collapsed in February 2019.

All charges were dropped, with the prosecution stating it was unable to proceed due to the sudden and tragic death of lead officer Detective Superintendent Colm Fox, who was found in his office at Ballymun garda station in February 2018.

The key evidence focused on pictures taken by a photographer working for the Sunday World and secured under warrant by gardaí.

The pictures captured Flat Cap and the “man in drag” running from the murder scene and carrying handguns.

The prosecution claimed Hutch did not shoot Byrne, but was part of a “shared intention” to commit the offence.

These photographs had been distributed to garda stations to enable officers to identify the “man in drag”.

While 500 garda members failed to identify him, two gardaí identified the man as Patrick Hutch.

Hutch’s legal team sought to have the photographs excluded from evidence due to a lack of regulation around handling and record-keeping.

The defence argued that the Hutches were being linked with the shooting and those two gardaí knew Patrick Hutch well, so they were more likely to identify him.

A nolle prosequi was entered at the Special Criminal Court, bringing to an end a trial that had been beset by delays. Patrick Hutch Jnr walked free.

‘Flat Cap’ and the “man in drag” were followed by a tactical team of three men disguised as gardaí with assault rifles – “the shooters”.



The judge

In the Special Criminal Court, Ms Justice Tara Burns labelled these two hitmen as “Shooter No 1” and “Shooter No 2”, since they fired the shots that killed Byrne.

She ruled out the idea that The Monk was either of the shooters.

“As for the shooters, “Shooter No 1” runs around the place at a fast pace.

The owner of the Regency Hotel, James McGettigan, referred to him being slight and that he realised that he was quite young.

“Shooter No 2” jumped up and down from the reception desk with agility and also proceeded to run around at speed.

The reasonable possibility that Hutch, a man in his mid 50s at the time of the Regency shooting, does not fit the movements of the shooters arises.”

The Special Criminal court was quite clear that the Regency attack was “orchestrated by the Hutch criminal organisation” and pointed the finger at another family member.



“In fact, a reasonable possibility arises on the evidence that the Regency was planned by Patsy Hutch and that Gerry Hutch stepped in, as head of the family, to attempt to sort out the aftermath of the Regency [attack], particularly as his own life was at risk.”

The criminal investigation into the Regency hit is ongoing. But after two failed attempts to convict for murder, the next steps will be taken cautiously by both gardaí and the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following criticism of the DPP’s decision not to pursue other charges against The Monk, the DPP declined to comment, as is the norm.

Four men have now been successfully prosecuted in the Special Criminal Court in relation to the Regency murder.

Alongside Hutch in the dock of the Special Criminal Court, two other men, 50-year-old Jason Bonney, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, and 59-year-old Paul Murphy, from Cabra Road, were found guilty to helping the gang to commit the murder by providing it with access to cars.

Before that, 44-year-old Jonathan Dowdall and his 65-year-old father Patrick, both from the Navan Road in Cabra, pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder.

Jonathan Dowdall was also charged with the murder of Byrne but turned state witness on Hutch.

When you add in the drivers of the cars that transported the hit team, the Regency attack involved a minimum of 12 people.

Among the suspects are James ‘Mago’ Gately, who has survived two assassination attempts by the Kinahan cartel.

Patsy Hutch and a number of other prominent members of the Hutch criminal organisation are suspected of involvement.

Seven years on from events in the Regency, none of the gun-toting hit team have been brought to justice.