| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch walked free but the identity of the ‘Regency Dogs’ hit team is still a mystery

After two trials failed to get murder convictions, the investigation has been plagued by tragedy and setbacks.

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch remains tight-lipped as he leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch remains tight-lipped as he leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday. Photo: Mark Condren

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch remains tight-lipped as he leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday. Photo: Mark Condren

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch outside court after being found not guilty of murder on Monday. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

/

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch remains tight-lipped as he leaves the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday. Photo: Mark Condren

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Jonathan Dowdall: “I don’t think the police know what is being portrayed in the paper that they’re saying we know who the six people are.”

Gerry Hutch: “Ah they don’t know, they don’t know.”

Most Watched

Privacy