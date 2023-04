Before retiring as a TD, Gerry Adams said in a podcast interview: 'I have never had any intention, I don’t have any intention and never will have any intention of running for that position.'

The wrong signatory of the Good Friday Agreement keeps being asked if he’ll run for president. Bertie Ahern continues to toy with the public as to his intentions. But he is from a party whose days of dominating the race for Áras an Uachtaráin are past. Once the 25th anniversary applause fades, it’s questionable if the Fianna Fáil leadership will want to be associated with him.