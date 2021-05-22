From loo rolls to coffee pots: Nazi knick-knacks and memorabilia are all the rage

A print of a Nazi propaganda poster that shows an SS trooper shaking hands with a blacksmith. It was due to be auctioned in Meath today

What’s to be done with Nazi memorabilia? When this weekend’s sale at Matthews Auctioneers of Kells, Co Meath went online, it included a recruitment poster for the Waffen-SS.

The item was catalogued as a “Nazi propaganda print framed and glazed approximately 20 inches high x 14 inches wide”. But after it stirred controversy it has now been withdrawn.

The poster shows an SS trooper, armed with a rifle and in full combat dress, shaking hands with a blacksmith. The willing recruit has, quite literally, downed tools. He looks ready to join the fight. The print includes a phrase in Flemish which translates roughly as: “The Waffen-SS calls on you to protect the Fatherland.” Its purpose was to entice collaborators in occupied Belgium.

The print was one of many items in a house clearance sale, but it inevitably attracted controversy.

The auctioneer, Damien Matthews, initially defended the sale, saying that such “items can be a reminder of what not to do in life”. But the Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Mick Barry called for the item to be withdrawn.

By Friday, the seller had decided to withdraw the poster from the sale.

The vendor has also decided to donate €500 to the Simon Wiesenthal Centre, to “support them in their fight against global anti-semitism and hate”. The auctioneer added €1,000 to this donation.

The auctioneer said yesterday: “If this lot, and the notice it caused, helps just one person to be more tolerant or curious towards others, then it has been worth it.”

In Ireland, it is legal to buy, sell and own Third Reich memorabilia, but the poster triggered a debate about whether such items should be offered for sale. Mick Barry suggested that if the poster goes anywhere, it should be to a museum.

That’s fair comment, but most of the items now in museums came there by way of private collectors who bought them on the auction circuit. Their research often adds significantly to the knowledge about the history of a piece and its history.

There have been, and continue to be, other dictators and other atrocities but the Third Reich stands alone in promoting our understanding of the horrors that an evil regime can bring. The symbolism of Nazi memorabilia still sends a shiver down the spine. This is partly because of the extent of the Holocaust, but also because the Nazis were masters of design. Hitler understood the power of emblems like no other and manipulated them to terrifying effect. It is also what makes these items collectible.

In 2016, a major Irish collection of memorabilia from the Third Reich sold at Whyte’s in Dublin. It famously included a roll of Wehrmacht-issue toilet paper (in unused condition) which sold for €290. The Dublin-based owner had amassed the collection over 25 years. “I’d love to go on the record and give you my name,” he says. “But I can’t because people don’t understand the motivation behind collecting. It’s not a macabre interest. It’s an incredible interest in this time in history.”

As a collector, he has trained himself to separate the object from its history. “I didn’t have my collection on display but there were always a few pieces about the house and my partner couldn’t wait to get rid of them.”

His collection began when he received a gift of a Luftwaffe dagger from his brother, who owned an antique shop in Amsterdam. “The thing that drew me was the design,” he says. “I love Art Deco.”

This is part of the fascination. “The Germans created so much of this stuff in a 12-year period — there are 20 million of the helmets alone — that it will always be with us.”

There’s certainly a lot of it about. In the UK, a Kent auction house is offering the key to the Reich Chancellery toilet, reputedly taken from a drawer of Adolf Hitler’s own desk. In Maryland in the US, a signed copy of Mein Kampf and Herman Goring’s coffee pot are up for auction later today.