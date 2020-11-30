From fish wars to mellow Merkle – Brexit endgame is here

Simon Coveney warned the EU would, if necessary, let a deal fall apart over the issue of fishing rights

Available time – be it abundant or in short supply - has long been an extra tool in the dealmaker’s kit. We have had many phoney deadlines for various political showbiz reasons since Brexit landed via a referendum on June 24, 2016.

But this final deadline is very real – time has come for deal or no deal in these talks as the final phase of the EU-UK divorce must be concluded via some kind of replacement trade deal. If a deal can’t be done it’s a crashout mess which will cost many, notably Ireland, dearly.

But “playing the clock”, and assuming a deadline will soften resolve, is a dangerous game. The EU believes the UK is trying to fix a “time-trap” – and Brussels insists it is not falling for that one.

Many times we have noted that most EU endeavours encounter big obstacles concerning fishery disputes. The fish row here concerns EU vessels, including Irish boats, keeping good access to UK waters after Brexit. Fisheries are economically small – but politically big for the UK. Seven other EU member states, led by France, are keenly interested in this issue. The EU has long ago conceded they cannot maintain the total access they had when the UK were members. But the two sides are miles apart here: the EU has offered to reduce its UK waters' take by up to 18pc – London insists it wants to keep 80pc exclusive access. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the UK seemed to be trying to set a timed fished trap. He explained that the UK might concede on EU demands to respect state aid, environmental, and labour rules, and then announce: "We're not going to let this one fall over fish." But Simon Coveney warned the EU would, if necessary, let it all fall apart over fish. That viewpoint was upheld by French EU affairs minister Clement Beaune, a confidante of French president Emmanuel Macron. Mr Beaune, who is due to visit Ireland in the coming weeks to link up with his counterpart, Thomas Byrne, warned London not to "try running down the clock". In Brussels there are repeated demands from other governments to "play hardball" with the UK and outline the EU preparations to manage a no-deal outcome. But over in Berlin, German chancellor Angela Merkel took a much calmer view, even with time running short. The German leader said it would be a "bad example" to the world if this one ended in a no-deal. She urged maximum energy be put into finding a deal rather than talking up a no-deal. But Angela Merkel was also adamant that the fishery row must be solved as part of an overall deal and cannot be separated. Intriguingly, she repeated a French view that the UK's interest in keeping access to the EU's lucrative energy market is a potential trade-off for other deals. It will be a very long week for the negotiators currently closeted in London.

