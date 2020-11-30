| 9.3°C Dublin

From fish wars to mellow Merkle – Brexit endgame is here

The EU warns the UK not to attempt to set a 'time trap’ as the December 31 deadline approaches

Simon Coveney warned the EU would, if necessary, let a deal fall apart over the issue of fishing rights Expand

John Downing Twitter

Available time – be it abundant or in short supply - has long been an extra tool in the dealmaker’s kit. We have had many phoney deadlines for various political showbiz reasons since Brexit landed via a referendum on June 24, 2016.

But this final deadline is very real – time has come for deal or no deal in these talks as the final phase of the EU-UK divorce must be concluded via some kind of replacement trade deal. If a deal can’t be done it’s a crashout mess which will cost many, notably Ireland, dearly.

But “playing the clock”, and assuming a deadline will soften resolve, is a dangerous game. The EU believes the UK is trying to fix a “time-trap” – and Brussels insists it is not falling for that one.

