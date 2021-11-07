| 5.9°C Dublin

Fraught final push for Irish Treaty deal would not go well

Colum Kenny

A century ago this week, with tensions high on both sides, prime minister Lloyd George and Sinn Féin’s Arthur Griffith had reason to be hopeful

The Irish delegates, painted by John Lavery in London, 1921: Chairman Arthur Griffith TD. (Courtesy Dublin City Gallery/The Hugh Lane) Expand
Ulster intransigence. 'Sunday Independent', November 6, 1921 Expand

This week, a century ago, Lloyd George and Arthur Griffith found a way forward. Griffith and Collins thought that it would deliver an independent Irish state of 28 counties, including Tyrone and Fermanagh.

Parts of counties Derry and Down were also in play. This was one reason why Griffith and Collins were soon to agree terms for a treaty. But the events of early November 1921 have been misunderstood. And, after Griffith and Collins died in 1922, the deal that they thought they had won on redrawing the Border died too.

The five Irish Treaty delegates had been in London for a month when, on November 12, 1921, Griffith lunched with prime minister Lloyd George alone. They met following a week of developments, about which Griffith kept de Valera in Dublin informed almost daily. His letters to Dev then were unread by many who bitterly opposed the Treaty later.

