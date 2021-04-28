| 6.2°C Dublin

Foster is hardly radical but her politics has proved too liberal for DUP amid leadership heave

Suzanne Breen

Arlene Foster. Picture: PA Expand

Arlene Foster. Picture: PA

Arlene Foster always wanted to make history, but surely not like this. She seems set to become the DUP's shortest serving leader as power shifts back to the party's fundamentalist wing.

Ian Paisley was at the helm for 37 years and Peter Robinson seven, but the first female leader looks on course to be pushed out after just five.

