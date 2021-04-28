Arlene Foster always wanted to make history, but surely not like this. She seems set to become the DUP's shortest serving leader as power shifts back to the party's fundamentalist wing.

Ian Paisley was at the helm for 37 years and Peter Robinson seven, but the first female leader looks on course to be pushed out after just five.

She is hardly a radical, yet her brand of politics has proved too liberal for the DUP.

"There had to be a move ahead of the summer, not just to change guard well before next year's Assembly election, but also in advance of the Twelfth," a DUP stalwart says.

"Party HQ can have all the polling and focus groups they want on the way forward, but what's on my mind is: 'Will I get my ear bent for an hour-and-a-half in The Field?'"

Foster's abstention in the Assembly vote on gay conversion therapy last week, and the disaster that the protocol has been for the DUP, have combined to make her position untenable.

The vast majority of councillors, MLAs and MPs have decided she is more liability than asset at the polls and on the streets.

They have been snapping at her heels for some time. In December an MLA told me: "Arlene will go to Northern Ireland centenary celebrations as First Minister, wearing her crown brooch. After that, she will be gone and a new leader will take us into the 2022 Assembly election."

In the end she didn't even get that far before the challenge came. LucidTalk's opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph in February scared the living daylights out of the DUP, which it put on 19%. Not only was Sinn Fein comfortably ahead on 24% - which would install Michelle O'Neill as First Minister - but the party was haemorrhaging votes to Jim Allister's TUV. On 10%, it was potentially on course to win up to half-a-dozen seats.

With loyalist street protests over the protocol since then, pressure on Foster has further intensified.

The DUP need a scapegoat for the new Irish Sea border and its leader is the easiest choice. It's hugely unfair to lay the blame at her door alone. Brexit policy was decided collectively by the party upper echelons. No dissenting voices - even among those MPs who are now highly critical of her - were raised.

Yet grassroots loathing of Foster is enormous. South Belfast loyalist and lifetime DUP supporter Marty Adams started singing, "And now, the end is near/And so they face the final curtain", when speaking to the Belfast Telegraph yesterday.

"The leadership of Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds has been disastrous. It's time for them to move on," he says.

"This is a very proud day for the PUL community. It's now up to the DUP, UUP and TUV to unite to get rid of the protocol."

Adams voiced his support for Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots in any leadership contest.

Foster's authority in the party had all but disappeared, with solo runs by many MPs and MLAs.

The DUP at every level will have to unite behind any new leader because people don't vote for divided parties.

A hardliner at the helm would be bad news for Jim Allister. It may likely be enough to win back staunch DUP voters who have migrated to the TUV .

But Foster's party is also losing voters to Alliance. Moderate supporters are even more likely to depart if the party returns to very right-wing traditional ground. If the DUP ousts its first female leader, the biggest winner could be another woman - Naomi Long.