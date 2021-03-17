Five crucial topics that Taoiseach Micheál Martin must broach with US President Joe Biden today

Taoiseach Micheál Martin talks to US President Joe Biden today for the annual St Patrick’s Day meeting. While it is being conducted remotely this year because of the pandemic, there are several vital issues that the Taoiseach must broach:

It’s St Patrick’s Day, not ‘score vaccines day’, and the Taoiseach would breach diplomacy and protocol if he were to shove forward the begging bowl (tipped empty of shamrock) to seek supplies from America. He would also likely endanger the long-term future of this annual one-on-one opportunity with the most powerful politician in the world.

But politics is the art of the possible, even when skirting around the subject by talking in general terms of the global threat. The Taoiseach knows that a word in the Oval Office ear just might lead to another word in someone else’s ear, like some pharmaceutical philanthropist waiting in the wings who just happens to have Irish roots. And Biden’s contacts book is legendary in that context.

So forgive any references to Irish scientists who have been at the heart of the global response to Covid, like Dr Mike Ryan of the WHO, and Dr Gordon Joyce who led a team of virologists who worked on vaccine treatments at Walter Reed Army Institute in Maryland, beside the hospital where Trump was treated. It’s all going somewhere, even if unspoken.

2. Northern Ireland

The Taoiseach can be more meaty in enlisting the help of the new administration on the overall defence of the Good Friday Agreement, now threatened by proxy because of the row over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Here Mr Martin’s key input will be on answering questions from a well-briefed president who really does want to help. Ireland is already receiving solid support from the EU, which has launched legal action over the UK’s second breach of a binding international treaty it signed up to itself, through London’s arbitrary extension of a transition period on checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland. We could do with a squeeze also coming from the other side of the Atlantic.

Thankfully the stars are all aligned for Ireland in this regard, with Congress also onside, and it may be that the president’s pro-Irish feelings and willingness to help might actually have to be restrained and carefully channelled in order to do the most good. Everyone knows a wider and more long-term game is now in play here.

3. The Undocumented Irish

The last incumbent of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue saw immigration in a one-dimensional and hostile light, despite having assembled a property empire on the backs of an army of workers from overseas, often underpaid. His ‘America First’ mantra automatically put non-Americans in a subservient place.

The raids on illegals by ICE and other agencies caused a profound trauma to those we call the ‘undocumented’, which has hardly been recognised on this side of the pond, except for the sundered families of emigrants who have felt unable to return home even on a visit.

Mr Biden is sympathetic and built much of his campaign around a plan to reform immigration and to provide a path to US citizenship, a theme hammered home by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Taoiseach has said he will raise the issue of E3 visas, previously exploited by Australia, which would confer on Ireland a kind of ‘most favoured nation’ status in immigration terms.

4. Investment

Ireland as a special case will also be the argument made by the Taoiseach in trade and investment terms. And he is completely correct — and least on the geography and geo-politics.

The UK’s exit from the European Union leaves Ireland more perfectly placed than ever as a bridge between American enterprise and the European consumer, with none of the pesky tariffs, customs and delays that would be caused by further indulging the so-called ‘special relationship’ with the United Kingdom.

Post-Covid, the Irish economy could find itself extensively challenged. Not only would an E3 visa scheme provide a safety valve for specialist skills to find employment and gain experience in the US, but renewed emphasis on Ireland’s low corporation tax and unfettered EU access could win the investment that would provide jobs at home.

Some 180,000 people here are employed by US multinationals, but Ireland is catching up in the other direction, with our firms and their subsidiaries employing 110,00 over there. The relationship cries out to be deepened to help safeguard our economy.

5. The Visit

It’s not all about eager schoolchildren, shoal-deep crowds and a tour of some lichen-eaten old stones in Co Mayo. A US presidential visit to Ireland is a demonstration of soft power at its most puissant. Irish glad-handling and presidential grandstanding have always gone well together – and they project soft-focus warm fuzziness not just to voters back home in the United States, but to onlookers across the world.

We underestimate the attractiveness of Irishness itself, but a glance at worldwide monuments clad in green today will demonstrate the point – which is not just about tourism but about opening doors everywhere and the important old business trick of gaining an inside track.

If that calls for a bit of schmaltz and shamroguery, then kindly pass out the plastic flags – we’ll wave ‘em with gusto.