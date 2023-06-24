Fionnán Sheahan: The knives are out in RTÉ as Montrose is left in a state of chaos over Tubridy payments affair

The knives are out for Dee Forbes as Montrose is left in a state of chaos

From the outside, Arthur Mayne’s in Donnybrook resembles an old-style gin joint. In a trendy throwback, the windows are filled with vintage apothecary bottles. Inside, bottles of spirits adorn the shelves behind the bar and table lamps rest between chairs. The function area at the back of the bar near Donnybrook rugby stadium was the setting for Dee Forbes’s sparsely attended going away party on the night of Thursday, June 15, with fewer than 30 guests present.