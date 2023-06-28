Fionnán Sheahan: Ryan Tubridy payments saga adopts new twist on age-old scandal strategy: Blame it on the DG
In tribunal-land of the late ’90s and ’00s it was known as “The Dead Man Strategy”. In the exhaustive investigations into payments to politicians, there was often a common theme: the key man with all the vital information, responsible for everything and who paid the cash was dead. Lord rest his soul, but with them went all the knowledge of matters untoward. Nobody else knew nuthin’. Sorry, your honour.