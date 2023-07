Who Shot JR? in Dallas, Biddy Byrne’s death in Glenroe and David O’Leary’s ’90 penalty fade away compared to this drama

Ryan Tubridy finishes his opening statement to the Oireachtas committees with the line: “I am also hopeful that I will soon get back on air to do the job I love.” However, the previous 1,700 words ensure there is no way back.