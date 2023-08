Radio host has a cheeky dig at his not-so-humble predecessor and sucks up to RTÉ bosses

Oliver Callan said ‘the whole blooming controversy is a bit of a lesson on gracefully and humbly accepting second chances when they’re offered’. Photo: David Conachy

A sneaky dig at his predecessor, sucking up to the bosses and a bland expression of outrage: Oliver Callan did a good impression of a fella desperately pitching for a job. This was more Callan’s Schtick than Callan’s Kicks.