Fear of the Omicron variant is abating but the Delta virus war still poses big threats for everyone

Ireland is still waiting for the dreaded Omicron variant of Covid-19 to be definitively assessed by the experts and judged upon.

Now, that is hardly a reach-out-and-grab-you pipe opener. But do stay with me. There’s a chance we can work through the current Covid-19 tangle of fear.

In the red corner, Delta. In the blue corner, Omicron. Don’t you just hate those inter-family virus fights?

Omicron’s crash arrival in our world, barely 12 days ago, being the latest and most mutated form of the virus that causes Covid-19, brought with it something the world money markets hate and the world more generally fears: uncertainty.

We are all going to have to live with delays on expert juries’ judgments on all of that for a while. Yet the lack of information has not stopped speculation about what the novel variant holds for the future.

At times, it has felt like a tennis match. Countries – including Ireland – vastly tightened their border controls as news of the new-and-improved plague spread globally.

Investors sold off shares and vaccine manufacturers laid out plans for new boosters as some experts predicted this new one could partially evade existing vaccines.

In recent days, some very preliminary reports have emerged telling us the infections Omicron causes are mild and that vaccines appear to shield against the very severe effects of disease and minimise death.

It remains too early to tell, and the experts continue to be worried.

Yet the arrival of our new foe, the Omicron, has by now hit two-thirds of the EU’s 27 countries and prompted a flurry of restrictive measures which were already driven by our old enemy, the Delta variant.

It has also accelerated efforts around vaccine uptake, including the boosters. This is an issue in Ireland, but amounts to a much bigger issue in Germany, Austria, and even worse in the old Eastern Bloc states.

Omicron has added hugely to the confusion about what happens next across the European Union. Big questions include whether to introduce mandatory vaccination and fines for jab refuseniks, as is already happening in Austria and Greece.

Health ministers meeting in Brussels yesterday reviewed an array of questions about the spread of Omicron and how to better coordinate their response.

Some of the options, including fines against non-vaccination, or more generally extending the vaccine campaign globally, are being debated.

It is commented upon that Ireland has joined Portugal, and non-EU Britain, in insisting upon incoming travellers proving they are tested as Covid-free.

Covid certificates remain an option: these pose questions about how long after their last dose of the vaccine the Covid-19 pass should remain to be valid.

The EU Commission has recommended nine months, with everyone offered a booster shot six months after their last inoculation.

But in some countries, those periods vary – for instance in Ireland, France and Italy, boosters are offered after five months.

The European Medicines Agency last month approved the use of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine for children as young as five and is currently in the process of evaluating the same authorisation for the Moderna vaccine.

But in several countries, including Germany, vaccination so far is available only for those aged 12 and older.