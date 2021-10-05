We see the world through the window of screens on computers and mobile phones.

Imagine the panic if the curtains were drawn.

For around six hours on Monday night, there was a blackout. Facebook down. Sounds like a film from ten years ago starring Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler.

WhatsApp down, the sequel.

Instagram affected too. A nightmare.

At least it gave us something to talk about once we got over the blank stares at each other wondering what do we do now?

Within minutes, Twitter, still standing as others fell away around it, was awash with panic gifs.

Just how much some people rely on technology to keep in touch is stunning, and all the more clear when access is denied.

Bereft of social media, I wonder if people actually sat and stared at each other not knowing what to do, checking phones constantly to see if their lifeline had been reactivated.

The world unplugged can be a confusing place.

When Facebook came back online later that evening, there was a six-hour-hole in our lives.

People flocked on to the platform to see what they had missed. Turned out it was nothing, as no one else had been able to post what they were up to.

But, remarkably, we survived.

For a short time, we might have even called someone to see how they were rather than send a message over WhatsApp.

In my home, there were initial cries of anguish. Concern that phones were broken. Teenagers left alone at university in Belfast uncontactable.

Why not just phone them? Sure they never pick up the phone these days. The art of talking is consigned to the 1990s.

Dr Sandra Scott-Hayward, a senior lecturer in Queen’s University’s Institute of Electronics, Communications and Information Technology, said the six-hour breakdown was a timely reminder of how vital to our lives internet services have become and how fragile they can be.

“The Facebook outage gives personal and business users of these services an insight into our reliance on communication networks for all aspects of our day-to-day lives,” she said. “Most of the time, we’re oblivious to the background operation of Internet services.

“Yesterday, the complexity of running global scale networks was brought to our attention with a “faulty configuration change” effectively disconnecting end users from the Facebook systems. This incident will raise questions for many organisations, not just Facebook.”

For a brief moment in time, we were thrust into history. Perhaps 30 years from now, we’ll be watching a streaming service documentary, a television company making one of those back-in-time programmes. Living in the 1980s. No social media. How did we all cope?

Perhaps, once a year, we should have an enforced social media holiday. A bank holiday style arrangement where the networks cease for 24 hours, a little reminder of what’s important in life. A little social contact for real, a visit to a friend for a chat and a coffee, a switch off from the bombardment of bullies, opinions and what other people had for dinner at that posh restaurant we can’t afford to go to.

The business community might not agree. Millions of pounds could be lost, such has the importance of social media become.

There seems no happy medium in the social media world. Either people cry out for help, or hit us with all that’s good in their lives, making us feel ever so slightly inadequate in our own existence.

Perhaps, away from that quagmire, we can simply be content with our own lives for a bit? The reliance on internet facilities, though, means the days of a simpler live those of a certain age remember are no longer with us for more than the time it takes for the technical boffins to find a fix for a system failure,

You can bet the first thing most teenagers did was go on to Twitter to complain about Facebook and WhatsApp not working, stare pleadingly at phone screens, tap the screen to see if that helped and try the old favourite, switch off and on to see if that helped. But maybe a step back into real life was the way to go to see how that fitted? Here’s five things we could have done...

1. Put the phone down and read a book instead...

2. Took a breath, relaxed and enjoyed the moments of freedom. Gone out, met a friend, or at least made a phone call rather than sending a message. It’s good to talk! Maybe even a newspaper!

3. Teenagers could have appeared from the undergrowth, back out in the open, away from the lairs of their rooms. Likely coming down the stairs to complain their phone wasn’t working, but at least there could have been interaction.

4. Offered to make someone a consoling cup of tea. Tea always works nicely in a crisis…

5. Not to worry, Netflix was still working...