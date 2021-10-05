| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Facebook down – at least there was something to talk about...

Mark Bain

Facebook users couldn't access the social media platform for a period on Monday Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Facebook users couldn't access the social media platform for a period on Monday Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Facebook users couldn't access the social media platform for a period on Monday Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Facebook users couldn't access the social media platform for a period on Monday Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

We see the world through the window of screens on computers and mobile phones.

Imagine the panic if the curtains were drawn.

For around six hours on Monday night, there was a blackout. Facebook down. Sounds like a film from ten years ago starring Morgan Freeman and Gerard Butler.

Most Watched

Privacy