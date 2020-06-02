| 23.7°C Dublin

Explainer: The impact of the US protests across the world

After a week of mass protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, here's how other countries have responded

National Guard Master Sgt, Acie Matthews Jr. hugs a protester at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, June 1, 2020, during protests over the death of George Floyd. (Carlos GonzalezStar Tribune via AP)

Ishaan Tharoor

The United States is increasingly seen as a nation turning in on itself.

As protests against police violence and systemic racism rocked dozens of American cities, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke of the crisis across the pond in language more often deployed when discussing intractable conflicts elsewhere in the world.

"We want to see de-escalation of all of those tensions and Americans come together," he told the BBC on Sunday.

