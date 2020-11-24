Enjoying a meaningful Christmas will be easier said than done this year

The Government is eager too allow the Covid-19 weary nation enjoy some semblance of normality over Christmas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has talked about his idea for a “meaningful Christmas” while ironically not giving any indication of what he actually means.

But those around him say the Government wants to ease off on the restrictions for a short period in the week leading up to Christ’s birthday. Praise the Lord.

Strict rules on household visits are likely to be lifted and people will be able to travel the country to see family and friends.

The reality is they know we’ll all probably do it anyway and there’s not enough room in Mountjoy Prison to lock up all the Covid lawbreakers in the new year.

But they don’t, however, want us all linking arms singing Slade while drinking ourselves into oblivion. They don’t want us breathing all over out nearest and dearest in between mince pies and glasses of sherry.

So they will issue guidelines, rather than prescriptive rules, on how to have a merry but safe Christmas.

Officials involved in drawing up the guidelines have been examining what happened in Canada during Thanksgiving celebrations last month and looking at the US too. The Canadian example does not bode well.

Advice was issued about social distancing and people were encouraged to keep gatherings to an absolute minimum, but the rate of infection shot up and there are now concerns over how to deal with any further cases arising over Christmas.

Thanksgiving in the US is this Thursday and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have issued guidance in an attempt to learn from Canada’s experience. People are being urged not to travel by bus, rail or air to see family for the main holiday in America’s calendar.

Those who are planning to attend gatherings are being told to bring their own food, drink and even cutlery. People are being asked to wear masks when visiting anyone outside of their homes and it is recommended you double layer your face-covering at all times. If you are in someone else’s home you are asked not to go into any area where food is being prepared and people are also told to avoid sharing condiments.

It is also advised you host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings. But if your gathering is indoors it is advised that windows and doors are kept open to ensure there is ventilation. Online parties through Zoom or any other app are recommended.

All this sort of thing is being looked at here ahead of the second national lockdown coming to an end this day next week. There will be a huge emphasis on personal responsibility in this next phase of Covid. People will be asked to keep safe in their homes and when they are out in restaurants or shops.

We will be told if we act carefully and follow the rules there will be more a chance of shops and restaurants staying open. The freedom will be there to choose our destiny, but if we don’t behave ourselves in line with the Government guidelines they’ll put us back in lockdown.

Not exactly a Christmas card message, but let’s see how it goes.