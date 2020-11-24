| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Enjoying a meaningful Christmas will be easier said than done this year

Philip Ryan

Government wants to ease restrictions for a short period in the week leading up to December 25 – but we will be expected to act carefully

Two turkeys, who will serve as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, are seen in a hotel room ahead of the 73rd annual National Turkey presentation in Washington. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Two turkeys, who will serve as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, are seen in a hotel room ahead of the 73rd annual National Turkey presentation in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Two turkeys, who will serve as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, are seen in a hotel room ahead of the 73rd annual National Turkey presentation in Washington. Photo: Reuters

REUTERS

Two turkeys, who will serve as the National Thanksgiving Turkey and alternate, are seen in a hotel room ahead of the 73rd annual National Turkey presentation in Washington. Photo: Reuters

The Government is eager too allow the Covid-19 weary nation enjoy some semblance of normality over Christmas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has talked about his idea for a “meaningful Christmas” while ironically not giving any indication of what he actually means.

But those around him say the Government wants to ease off on the restrictions for a short period in the week leading up to Christ’s birthday. Praise the Lord.

Privacy