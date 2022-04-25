| 8.3°C Dublin

Elon Musk will bring Trump back to Twitter - and that’s just the beginning

Elon Musk. Photo: John Raoux/AP Expand
The Capitol riot in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis Expand

Noah Berlatsky

After a lighting fast takeover deal, Twitter has accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid to buy the company. One of Musk’s early goals is likely to be reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter for his part in encouraging the January 6 insurrection. He has referred to the “woke mind virus” before in the past, and a few days ago promised to “authenticate all real humans” on the social media site if his bid is successful. And Musk and Trump have a fairly friendly history, with the former president praising Musk as a “genius” and Musk publicly agreeing with Number 45 on everything from Covid lockdowns to moon exploration.

Musk arguably has more money than anyone who has ever lived, and he’s using his vast fortune to advance the political fortunes of an authoritarian demagogue. US democracy is in serious trouble in no small part because extremely powerful oligarchs don’t like democracy and have the resources to aid its enemies. It’s important we are realistic about this threat.

