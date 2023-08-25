Donnchadh O’Mahony: Repeating the Leaving Cert is an option, but there are other choices to consider

Students receiving results today might be disappointed that they did not do as well as they had hoped to and may be starting to think of different options. However, I would encourage students to hold off making any decisions on their future until the CAO Round 1 offers issue..

Trying to determine what the cut-off points for CAO courses might be is very difficult, but even more so in the last few years due to the Covid pandemic. Adjustments have been made to accommodate the unsettling circumstances that students faced.

Disappointed students might now be deciding if they should repeat the Leaving Cert to get the necessary points for the course they want by sitting all the exams again.

Some might be thinking of repeating only one or two subjects. Perhaps they have not met the minimum course requirements for certain subjects, even though they have the points requirement. While students may not combine points from two different sittings, they can repeat to achieve a minimum grade in one or more subjects.

In 2002, I repeated my Leaving Cert. There were almost 20 of us repeating in school that year. However, that is 21 years ago. The number of repeats each year is getting lower and lower, because there are so many options for students nowadays.

Also, the Leaving Cert year itself is stressful. It is very demanding and is something the students should be absolutely committed to doing again if they decide to go back.

There are choices. Students have the option of doing a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) course and trying to get into their CAO course using that qualification. The new tertiary degrees programmes crossing from further education to higher education are also worth considering. CAO points are not used in the selection process. Apprenticeships offer a huge variety of courses. This “earn as you learn” option offers different levels of qualifications, including a Level 8 (honours degree) in certain apprenticeships.

A student may not be interested in such routes and is giving repeating serious consideration. If so, they and their parents should ask themselves some very important questions. Why did I not get the necessary points? Were there challenges with time management, stress management or effective exam techniques? By repeating the Leaving Cert, will I apply the lessons I’ve learned and fine-tune my approach to exams?

Remember that the grades this year are at the same record levels as 2021 and 2022 and we don’t know what’s going to happen next year. Will a repeat student be any better off?

Not all schools accept repeat pupils. It is generally at the discretion of the principal. There are some options, including colleges of further education. Private colleges and so called grind schools also run repeat programmes, but these options can be costly.

