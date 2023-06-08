Does the rise in demand for midweek salon and dental appointments mean remote workers are shirking their responsibilities?
Almost one in three employees based at home for part of week
Anne-Marie Walsh
IT was probably inevitable that someone would raise the notion of workers not doing a tap while working from home.
Latest Analysis
Does the rise in demand for midweek salon and dental appointments mean remote workers are shirking their responsibilities?
John Downing: France’s ‘pension lesson’ tells us an age rise is inevitable here too
Sarah Mac Donald: ‘An extraordinary drop in a very short time’ – Census data shows Catholic faith suffers steep decline
Susie Coen: Elon Musk’s hopes of being the White House kingmaker are in tatters
Ministers stuck between bog and a hard place in 330,000-hectare rewet scheme
Fionnán Sheahan: Kafkaesque tale of ‘Garda M’ being prosecuted for doing his duty marks a watershed
‘Uncharted territory’ for world as next five years to be hottest ever
Lindy McDowell: Not quite ostracised, but still an awkward day for ‘Spare’ Harry who walked up aisle of Westminster Abbey on his own
The big questions about the coronation answered… like will it be awkward for Harry and what’s this about ‘rocking horse sex’?
Xi Jinping’s telephone diplomacy with Volodymyr Zelensky serves only what’s in China’s interest
Top Stories
LATEST | Radio DJ Nikki Hayes to be sentenced this year for money-laundering €10,000 through bank account
Kerry chip shop closes after 43 years – ‘It’s so upsetting saying goodbye to customers’
Former RTÉ cameraman to be sentenced next week for sexual abuse of stepdaughter
Sea of red greets Munster captain Peter O'Mahony as he brings URC Cup to daughter Indie’s (7) school
Latest NewsMore
Karolina Muchova saves match point to shock Aryna Sabalenka and reach French Open final
Pink diamond and ruby make history as they fetch £28 million each at auction
Ireland postpones delivery of millions of Covid jabs we’ve already paid for
Sir Chris Hoy beats endurance swimmer Ross Edgley in Skye race
Family loss in Stardust tragedy inspires student’s art showpiece
Manchester United to face Athletic Bilbao at Aviva Stadium on August 6
Sarah Jessica Parker to appear on West End stage with husband Matthew Broderick
Red House, Colp West, Drogheda, Co. Meath - Virtual Tour
Barryroe warns it has just three weeks of cash left after permit refusal
‘It starts 50-50’ – Kevin De Bruyne dismisses Man City’s favourites tag in Champions League final