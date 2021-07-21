| 24.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Des O’Malley ultimately won power struggle with Charlie Haughey for the soul of Fianna Fáil – and foretold the party’s identity woes

Fionnán Sheahan

After founding the PDs, Des O’Malley continued to influence Fianna Fáil policy

The Fianna Fáil front bench in the 1970s, including Jack Lynch, Des O'Malley and Charles Haughey Expand

Close

The Fianna Fáil front bench in the 1970s, including Jack Lynch, Des O'Malley and Charles Haughey

The Fianna Fáil front bench in the 1970s, including Jack Lynch, Des O'Malley and Charles Haughey

The Fianna Fáil front bench in the 1970s, including Jack Lynch, Des O'Malley and Charles Haughey

“Haughey made one other public effort to come to terms with his critics. In January 1980 he went on television to deliver a state-of-the-nation address which concentrated on the economy. The terse business-like style he had learned from his father-in-law, Seán Lemass, matched the occasion and the message: we were living beyond our means, borrowing too much, especially from foreign sources, and spending too much on day-to-day administration; we simply could not afford to go on paying ourselves more than we earned. Moderation was the key to success. Des O’Malley telephoned [George] Colley after the broadcast and said there were promising signs the new man – O’Malley rarely spoke of Haughey by name – was getting things right. Colley's reply was a snort of disbelief. Exactly six years later O’Malley was in the throes of setting up a party whose diagnosis of the State’s economic ills followed roughly the lines of Haughey’s broadcast” 

- Dick Walsh, ‘The Party: Inside Fianna Fáil,’ 1986

Des O’Malley clashed with Charles J Haughey on a variety of issues: leadership style, transparency, Northern Ireland and social progress. However, it was Haughey’s failure to practise what he preached on the economy that created the gap for O’Malley to form the Progressive Democrats. In founding a breakaway party and taking a chunk of Fianna Fáil support, he ensured the party would never again enter government on its own. The implementation of O’Malley’s vision also changed the fabric of Fianna Fáil. Two generations on from the colossal struggles for the soul of Fianna Fáil, Haughey’s legacy is tarnished by his venal corruption and greed for power. O’Malley’s membership of Fianna Fáil officially ended in 1984 but his influence over the party continued for another quarter century at least. 

Related topics

More On Fianna Fáil

Most Watched

Privacy