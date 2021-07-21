“Haughey made one other public effort to come to terms with his critics. In January 1980 he went on television to deliver a state-of-the-nation address which concentrated on the economy. The terse business-like style he had learned from his father-in-law, Seán Lemass, matched the occasion and the message: we were living beyond our means, borrowing too much, especially from foreign sources, and spending too much on day-to-day administration; we simply could not afford to go on paying ourselves more than we earned. Moderation was the key to success. Des O’Malley telephoned [George] Colley after the broadcast and said there were promising signs the new man – O’Malley rarely spoke of Haughey by name – was getting things right. Colley's reply was a snort of disbelief. Exactly six years later O’Malley was in the throes of setting up a party whose diagnosis of the State’s economic ills followed roughly the lines of Haughey’s broadcast”

- Dick Walsh, ‘The Party: Inside Fianna Fáil,’ 1986

Des O’Malley clashed with Charles J Haughey on a variety of issues: leadership style, transparency, Northern Ireland and social progress. However, it was Haughey’s failure to practise what he preached on the economy that created the gap for O’Malley to form the Progressive Democrats. In founding a breakaway party and taking a chunk of Fianna Fáil support, he ensured the party would never again enter government on its own. The implementation of O’Malley’s vision also changed the fabric of Fianna Fáil. Two generations on from the colossal struggles for the soul of Fianna Fáil, Haughey’s legacy is tarnished by his venal corruption and greed for power. O’Malley’s membership of Fianna Fáil officially ended in 1984 but his influence over the party continued for another quarter century at least.

The PDs are best known for their core principles of low tax rates and low government market intervention. However, the party did also have a liberal approach to moral issues and was less partisan on Northern Ireland. The record shows that O’Malley was booted out of Fianna Fáil for “conduct unbecoming” for abstaining in a vote on the loosening of contraception availability, against his party’s conservative stance. In reality, he was expelled due to his continued opposition to Haughey’s leadership. If a social issue was the point of principle on which O’Malley fell from Fianna Fáil, he foretold a problem the party has to this day in being slow to see a public mood for social change. Witness the stance of a majority of the party's TDs and Senators just three years ago on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment, which was backed by two thirds of the voters. Even a kind history would not view O’Malley as a campaigning social liberal, but he did advocate social progress and recognised the demand for change. It’s clearly a lesson the party has yet to learn.

Nonetheless, it is in the economic area that O’Malley and the PDs had the greatest impact, driving the reduction of taxes which became a cornerstone of our economic recovery and pushing successive leaders of Fianna Fáil, most notably Haughey, in the same direction. Many of the products and services we use on a daily basis felt the ‘invisible hand’ of the PDs and O’Malley. Way back 40 years ago, there was a waiting list to get a telephone, with ministers claiming credit for getting a line and handset installed in a home. Only 20 years ago, an hour-long queue to get a taxi home on a night out in the capital city was the norm. Either the State operated services poorly, which failed to meet demand, or the State granted limited licences, which became valuable assets, and kept out competition. Vested interests protected their dominance in a market, assisted by the governments of the day.

The PDs unquestionably contributed towards Ireland becoming a more open and liberal market economy. In Charlie McCreevy, the Fianna Fáil Minister for Finance during the Celtic Tiger era, the PDs had almost a de facto member implementing their policies. McCreevy, of course, was another who had tackled the Haughey leadership and wound up in the wilderness. Some would argue the liberalisation went too far and resulted in the light-touch regulation leading to the banking collapse. The PD combination of fiscal discipline with economic liberalisation certainly got out of hand in the Celtic Tiger era, once the goal of prosperity was achieved.

The lack of broader appeal of O’Malley can be put down to his personality. He was not a ‘hail fellow, well met’ glad-handing politician, comfortable with backslapping and parish pump politics. O’Malley’s strength of character, though, burst the bubble on the notion that Fianna Fáil, through its leader, was a single voice of the nation. He challenged the ‘Uno Duce, una voce’ dictatorial leadership style of Haughey. He was a dissenting voice in a party where only one voice was allowed. At the time, there were few enough in Fianna Fáil who stood with him and spoke truth to power. Now O’Malley is hailed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin for “a life of courage and consequence”. Bravery was in the family DNA as he inherited it from his uncle Donogh O’Malley, whose free education initiatives transformed our society.

Des O’Malley's was a lonely voice at a time when it was difficult to stand up to Haughey’s monolith. The contribution to the party of those who were on the side of right is rarely acknowledged as they were driven out and effectively disowned. In the end, O’Malley won the economic and social arguments in Fianna Fáil, even if he was victorious from the outside. O’Malley's own chosen epitaph may well be that “he stood by the republic”. To borrow the quotation from Shakespeare’s Othello, which Haughey used on his departure from the Taoiseach’s office, O’Malley has indeed “done the state some service”. He did Fianna Fáil some service too.