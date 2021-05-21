Deepfake news: Why video is not always what it seems

In 2019, a viral YouTube video of comedian Bill Hader impersonating Tom Cruise on the David Letterman Show took the phrase “I can’t believe my eyes” to another level. The original footage had been doctored. In the three-minute clip, Hader’s face morphs seamlessly into Cruise’s and back again. The effect is uncanny and eerily realistic. One commentator described it as “the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen”.

The Hader clip has been watched over 11 million times and is one of many celebrity face-swap videos on the YouTube channel Ctrl Shift Face. Identifying himself only as ‘Tom’, their creator has said these videos may be entertaining, but they are designed to raise awareness about the dangers of a rapidly evolving technology known as ‘deepfakes’.

In a paranoid online world awash with disinformation and conspiracy theories, the rise of deepfake technology marks a concerning new phase. A portmanteau of ‘deep learning’ and ‘fake’, ‘deepfake’ is an artificial intelligence image synthesis technique that produces pictures and videos with the potential to appear remarkably real to the human eye.

A deepfake is a video of a person in which their face or body has been digitally altered so that they appear to be someone else. That has profound implications when it comes to video being used and abused.

There is an obvious novelty factor. The Hader video of Tom Cruise caused a sensation. Last year, Channel 4 attracted controversy with a startlingly realistic dancing Queen Elizabeth delivering a Christmas message.

From MyHeritage’s deepfake videos of iconic figures like Oscar Wilde and Johann Sebastian Bach to the popular face-swapping app Reface, ‘fun’ deepfakes can easily go viral. But the novelty is only part of the picture.

In the wrong hands, deepfakes can pose a serious, wide-ranging threat. They can be used to harass and to destroy a person’s reputation as in the case of deepfake pornography.

When it comes to cybersecurity and cybercrime, they add another layer of sophistication that companies and individuals may not detect until it is too late. Deepfakes can be used to manipulate public sentiment and undermine reality.

While the era of easily produced, hyper-realistic deepfakes is not quite here yet, it is coming. The question is whether or not we will be ready for it.

Áine Kerr is the co-founder with Mark Little of Kinzen, a tech start-up that works to counter online disinformation. Kerr and Little also worked together on Storyful, which specialised in the verification of online news sources.

Of the climate in which deepfakes have developed, Kerr says: “We’re living through a global pandemic but right in parallel to it, a global infodemic.”

An ‘infodemic’ refers to too much information, including disinformation, circulating online during times of crisis like a pandemic. It can lead to distrust and risk-taking.

Kerr describes this digital ecosystem of fake news, conspiracy theories, and now deepfakes as “a wicked problem”. In other words, because of its complex, constantly evolving nature, it is a very difficult issue to solve. “It’s a wicked problem we have been dealing with really for decades that has come about from a collapse in trust.”

“We’re all publishing online every second, every minute, every hour, every day on multiple platforms. How we consume news and information has drastically changed.”

There are benefits to this shift, like being better connected, increased information sharing and gaining a greater understanding of the world around us. However, there are also dangerous downsides, not least the lack of quality control and the rise of clickbait and fake news.

While deepfakes are representative of this culture of distrust, they also owe their development to another of the internet’s darkest aspects: non-consensual pornography. This is a problem that is particularly damaging to women, according to Henry Ajder, a leading expert on deepfakes who has conducted important studies into their origins and impacts.

In 2019, Ajder found that “96pc of these deepfake videos online were pornographic and about 99.9pc of those targeted women”.

Ajder explains that deepfake technology “was developed precisely to augment an existing practice of Photoshopping celebrities faces into pornographic content”.

“What the creators of this piece of software said was basically look, this can do it better than we can, with a level of realism that we’ve never been able to achieve before,” he says.

As the software evolved, it was used to target private individuals. In his research into a deepfake pornography both on the platform Telegram, Ajder describes finding images that had “been taken from people’s phones, their Facebook profiles, their Instagram, and seeing that these people clearly didn’t know that they were being targeted by this bot that stripped them naked synthetically.”

While concern about the role of deepfakes in disinformation is warranted, Ajder says that the creation of non-consensual pornography is “still the primary abuse case of deepfakes”.

He also emphasises how the mere existence of this technology can undermine the notion of truth: how do you know if a video is real if it can be faked?

“What we are seeing in this space is that just the idea of deepfakes is being weaponised to make people doubt themselves and to introduce plausible deniability to situations,” Adjer says. “It’s not just about deepfakes making things look real, it’s also providing a really powerful way to dismiss real things as fake.”

A glance at recent headlines underscores this point. In April, Russian pranksters managed to convince European politicians that they had been duped by a deepfake video of Alexei Navalny’s chief of staff, Leonid Volkov. But in fact, rather than being a deepfake, it was later revealed that a doppelgänger, clever camera work and make-up had been used. Of the incident, an article on The Verge website observed: “Fear of deepfakes seems to have outpaced the technology itself.”

This point is reflected in a recent study on deepfake false memories. “There has been lots of speculation about how deepfake videos might be incredibly powerful at distorting our memories and beliefs,” explains Dr Gillian Murphy, lecturer at UCC’s School of Applied Psychology and lead researcher on the project. “However, in our study we found that in some cases, misleading text led to more false memories than the combination of misleading text and deepfake videos.

“There is some speculation that text might be more effective because it allows our memories to conjure their own images and these might be more convincing or ‘sticky’ than artificially created deepfakes. We need more research in this area but certainly our findings suggest that deepfakes may not always be more convincing than less sophisticated methods.”

While deepfake technology might not yet be advanced enough to produce mass confusion, experts agree that the threat it poses needs to be tackled sooner rather than later.

“Deepfakes don’t have to be perfect to do harm,” says Ajder. “In the case of pornography, it doesn’t have to be perfectly realistic to traumatise someone.

“People need to be aware that perhaps this stuff is a little closer than they think but likewise, we don’t want people to lose their minds because it is not quite here yet. We need to prepare, not panic.”

Describing deepfakes as “the Wild West of the internet”, Ajder cautions that when it comes to detection “there is no silver bullet”.

“Detection and technological solutions are very important but they are limited,” he explains, referring to processes like watermarking, where video is marked with an overlay in order to prevent unauthorised use.

“There’s never going to be 100pc certainty. A detection system isn’t a truth machine. It can tell you if something has been manipulated or not but it can’t tell you if it’s in its original context. It can’t tell you if it’s been deceptively framed. It can’t tell you if it’s been staged. There are lots of caveats to the technological approach.”

Earlier this year, a West Cork teenager Greg Tarr was the winner of the 57th BT Young Scientist prize for his innovative project on deepfake digital content.

Tarr used artificial intelligence (AI) to devise a detection system which he believes is more accurate and quicker than those in regular use.

Áine Kerr says there is not going to be one solution for how we deal with this crisis of fakery. “In this moment, particularly when you look to deepfakes and AI generated fake videos, people need to practise emotional scepticism and a lot of sceptical thinking and ask themselves, can I trust my eyes? Can I trust my ears? Can I trust what I’m seeing?”

In an era of deepfakes, distortion and fakery, Kerr stresses the need for greater media literacy. “It’s not that we can’t believe anything but just that we are sometimes stepping back, doing the ‘who, what, when, where, how’, checking our sources, being the wisdom in the crowd,” she says.

