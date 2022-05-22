| 12.1°C Dublin

Could property have a soft landing this time around?

Gabrielle Monaghan

Economists say another property crash is unlikely, and prices have to taper off – but when will the nightmare end for first-time buyers? 

Five years ago, a rent increase compelled Aimée Roche to quit her apartment in Dublin and move back home to her mother’s house in Tallaght, so she could save to buy a property of her own.

In February 2020, armed with approval in principle for a mortgage and a 10pc deposit, Roche started looking for properties in Tallaght within her budget of up to €225,000. Then Covid struck.

