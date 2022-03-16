Conquering Ukraine will not be enough for Vladimir Putin

In November 1939, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) gave Lord Halifax, the foreign secretary, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf, warning him of the Fuhrer’s “obvious sincerity” but jokingly advising him not to read it, “or you might go mad and that would be a great pity”. In that book, Hitler set out his views on the need for Lebensraum (living space) in the east of Europe, which of course included Ukraine.

It is rare for dictators to set out their thoughts so plainly, but when they do it makes sense to listen to what they say. Last July, Vladimir Putin wrote his famous 6,885-word essay “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, which explained why he believed that Ukraine did not deserve a destiny separate from Russia’s. It contained such gems as “We respect the Ukrainian language and traditions. We respect Ukrainians’ desire to see their country free, safe and prosperous”, and approvingly quoted from Oleg the Prophet saying of Kyiv: “Let it be the mother of all Russian cities.”

Today, with Kyiv the mother of all battlefields, it is worth re-reading the essay for an indication of what Putin might do next, because the monstrous events since February 24 followed on naturally from his warped but, to paraphrase the Queen Mother, obviously sincere view of Russian history.

That essay was not just about Ukraine. The Baltic state and Nato member Lithuania was mentioned 17 times, and in language not wholly dissimilar from that which he used towards Ukraine.

Writing of the 13th century, Putin avers that “the southern and western Russian lands largely became part of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, which – most significantly – was referred to in historical records as the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and Russia”. Why should that be “most significant” if Putin believes today’s Lithuania to be a separate, legitimate, non-Russian country?

To support his argument, he refers to the Battle of Kulikovo, an event that took place in 1380. His concentration on events of over 600 years ago are akin to Boris Johnson claiming suzerainty over western France because of the Battle of Poitiers.

Just as he did with Ukraine, the pseudo-historian Putin tells us that in the early 17th century: “One of the hierarchs of the Uniate Church, Joseph Rutsky, communicated to Rome that people in Moscovia [a predecessor of Tsarist Russia] called Russians from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth their brothers, that their written language was absolutely identical, and differences in the vernacular were insignificant.” He later concludes: “Our spiritual unity has also been attacked.”

Should Putin win in Ukraine, he has made it clear where he would like to go next. We need to listen to his threats. Although ethnic Russians make up only 5pc of Lithuania’s population, they make up 24pc of Estonia’s and 25pc of Latvia’s. Although these ethnic Russians are not separatist, Putin would not be hard-pressed to find a reason to wage war.

Which is where Nato must be totally unequivocal. President Biden cannot afford to use the same kind of language about incursions versus invasions that he so woefully did before the invasion of Ukraine.

Article 5 of the Nato Treaty only works if potential aggressors appreciate that one Russian boot crossing one inch of Baltic territory will be considered an attack on all of Nato, and will be met with a declaration of war.

Anthony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has been good on this subject recently, and listening to him there is no reason to believe that the United States would not invoke Article 5, and thus be prepared to sacrifice Chicago for Vilnius, Riga or Tallinn. Yet even to put it in those terms must invite doubt, and so it cannot be reiterated too regularly or too strongly.

We are often far too clever for our own good when it comes to dealing with dictators. We frequently assume that they are merely preaching to domestic audiences, or sending coded messages, and that they do not mean it literally when Adolf Hitler said in January 1939 that the outbreak of war would “lead to the annihilation of the Jewish race in Europe”, or when today’s Iranian mullahs say they will use a nuclear bomb to “wipe Israel off the face of the earth”. Over Lithuania, we cannot say we have not been warned.