Conquering Ukraine will not be enough for Vladimir Putin

Andrew Roberts

Foreign Dispatch

Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin set out his thoughts on Ukraine's role in relation to Russia in a 6,885-word essay.

In November 1939, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) gave Lord Halifax, the foreign secretary, a copy of Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf, warning him of the Fuhrer’s “obvious sincerity” but jokingly advising him not to read it, “or you might go mad and that would be a great pity”. In that book, Hitler set out his views on the need for Lebensraum (living space) in the east of Europe, which of course included Ukraine.

It is rare for dictators to set out their thoughts so plainly, but when they do it makes sense to listen to what they say. Last July, Vladimir Putin wrote his famous 6,885-word essay “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians”, which explained why he believed that Ukraine did not deserve a destiny separate from Russia’s. It contained such gems as “We respect the Ukrainian language and traditions. We respect Ukrainians’ desire to see their country free, safe and prosperous”, and approvingly quoted from Oleg the Prophet saying of Kyiv: “Let it be the mother of all Russian cities.”

