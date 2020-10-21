| 12.3°C Dublin

Collapse of contact-tracing system is just the latest catastrophe for the HSE

Eilish O'Regan

10,000 people who may have been exposed to the virus faced tracing delays

Back in August, HSE chief executive Paul Reid predicted it would be a winter like no other. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Around 10,000 people who may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus through close contact with a person who tested positive were not been alerted for several days as a result of the latest HSE contact-tracing fiasco.

The estimate of 10,000 people may be conservative as it is understood some of the positive cases had multiple contacts.

Those unwitting contacts went home to their families, visited gyms and shops, met friends for coffee, and may even have attended weddings and funerals.