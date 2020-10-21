Collapse of contact-tracing system is just the latest catastrophe for the HSE

Around 10,000 people who may have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus through close contact with a person who tested positive were not been alerted for several days as a result of the latest HSE contact-tracing fiasco.

The estimate of 10,000 people may be conservative as it is understood some of the positive cases had multiple contacts.

Those unwitting contacts went home to their families, visited gyms and shops, met friends for coffee, and may even have attended weddings and funerals.

Due to the collapse of the HSE contact-tracing system over the weekend it is left to the people who tested positive – who may be very ill or in hospital – to ring around and tell their close contacts that they may have infected.

This is the fallout of yet another HSE catastrophe and sets a dismal tone as tens of thousands of businesses and workers in the private sector brace themselves for lockdown and the danger of having no job to return to in six weeks.

All of those close contacts should have been informed over the weekend that they must instantly self-isolate and get two tests. The extent to which those who now have the virus have been spreading is hugely concerning.

What are the reasons behind this failure and could it have been prevented?

Getting Covid-19 test results fast and tracing people who may have been in close contact with a person who tests positive is vital to stopping the spread of coronavirus. That is now well known. The HSE knew this second Covid-19 surge was coming. Back in August HSE chief executive Paul Reid predicted it would be a winter like no other.

So what kind of planning was carried out?

To understand the current crisis, it is necessary to put the spotlight on HSE public health departments which oversee a range of services, from vaccinations to infection control. They have been catapulted into the maelstrom of the fight against Covid-19, first arranging tests for people with symptoms, managing outbreaks and providing the clinical oversight for contact tracing.

They have been under-resourced for many years, leaving them ill-equipped to cope with the demands of this new infection frontier.

The weaknesses were raised by Dr Gabriel Scally in his report on the CervicalCheck scandal.

In mid-September, public health doctors warned they would ballot for industrial action in November if the long-running campaign to upgrade them to consultant status for public health specialists showed no progress.

Dr Anne Dee, of the Irish Medical Organisation’s public health doctors’ committee, said they should not be taken for granted.

“Since the start of this year, our members have been at the forefront of the battle against Covid-19,” she said. “They are working unsustainable hours in hugely stressful conditions. They are exhausted. And the refusal of the Department of Health to move on this issue feels like a slap in the face. The Government has taken us for granted for too long. They can not continue to take us for granted through the coming months.”

Contact tracers do not need a medical background. They need training and oversight by a doctor. Their job is to ring up a person named a close contact by someone who tests positive. The contact needs to self-isolate and attend for two tests.They do not disclose the name of the person who has tested positive.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the contact-tracing system has been something of a patchwork, heavily reliant on people who were redeployed from other areas such as speech and language and occupational therapy. Several of the teams were stood down during the summer, as were swabbing centres, which created delays during the August factory outbreaks in Laois and Kildare.

There has been much talks about recruiting full-time contact tracers but that too seems to be hit with setbacks.

The HSE said it was going to hire around 700 contact tracers and end the reliance on 300 volunteers and redeployed staff, topped off with workers from the Revenue Commissioner and the Defence Forces.

However, this was thrown into more chaos last week when it emerged the recruitment company which was outsourced the work wrongly said they were offering zero-hour contracts.

Several retired doctors applied last summer but are still waiting to hear back. One was asked for their Leaving Cert results.

It brings us to the current crisis.

The HSE claims it currently has around 400 contact tracers, with at least 70 more to be recruited each week. It is increasing the number of community swabbers to 1,000.

There was an influx of people testing positive on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Only a limited number of their close contacts were alerted. This is not unprecedented in recent weeks although the number of people who could not be contacted is probably the highest we know of. Public health specialists have warned that their departments are frantically trying to keep up and contacts are being missed.

It is yet another perfect storm that has left the HSE firefighting, much of its own making. It is a mix of a failure to invest in public health over many years and delays in trying to avert an imminent crisis.