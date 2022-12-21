Climate plan to focus on transport but park radical action on agriculture

For anyone waiting with pre-baked frown firmly in place to fume at the new climate plan and its impact on rural Ireland, here’s news: climate action is going urban.

Transport is a big focus of the revised Climate Action Plan due for publication today – more specifically urban transport and more precisely again, city transport.

Ideas that have been tossed around talking shops for several years are priority measures in the race to cut emissions as our carbon budget dwindles and legal deadlines loom.

Parking spaces will be fewer, less convenient and more expensive to deter private car use and push people towards public transport, walking and cycling.

There will be other measures, such as a rethink of the minimum parking requirements for new developments.

Analysis by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) last week makes a strong case for this kind of approach.

Transport accounts for almost 20pc of national emissions – not surprising when 95.5pc of it runs on petrol and diesel.

Transport fuel use increased by 7.2pc last year and is expected to be up by 18pc this

year, but it must reduce its emissions by 50pc by 2030.

Private car journeys are the main problem – 35 billion kilometres are driven by private cars each year.

The action plan will make clear that putting the squeeze on motorists will only work where there is good public transport as an alternative so the spotlight automatically turns to cutting emissions in cities.

Of course, there isn’t a good service in every part of every city and certainly not all the time – the ‘ghost bus’ controversy of recent months is testament to that.

So if the approach is to work, all plans currently set out for transforming city bus, commuter rail and Luas services have to progress and the public have to believe they will be.

There are many more potential transport-related measures that apparently will remain floaters for another while – congestion charges, for example – but city councils are free to step ahead of the national plan and try their own local fixes.

Transport is only one sector the plan must pave a path for. Electricity, buildings, industry and agriculture all need urgent measures identified and implemented so that they stay within their sectoral emission ceilings.

Some of the easy to swallow measures have been let slip. A major push on rooftop solar and a new green electricity tariff sound palatable and create no real, or imagined, urban-rural divide.

On agriculture, the biggest-emitting sector, responsible for 36pc of national emissions, however, there also looks to be a soft-ish approach. Farmers are to be incentivised to diversify away from high-emitting beef and cattle, but there is no plan to even suggest mandatory herd cuts.

That may appease some of those ready to pounce on today’s publication, but it will bring fresh frowns from many experts worried that even with a strong transport focus, this plan may once again park the really tough actions needed to tackle climate change.