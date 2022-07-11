Church scrambling to find alternative funding sources for a ‘priestless’ future

It is almost a year since Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell sounded alarm bells about the task facing him in the country’s largest Catholic diocese.

Speaking frankly to Síolta, a journal published by the national seminary, the former president of Maynooth admitted: “We have an ageing clergy and very few vocations to the diocesan priesthood or religious life. There is a major decline in the number of people who actively practise and live their faith.”

The archbishop highlighted how the legacy of the clerical sexual abuse scandals had damaged the church’s credibility.

“Since finance is a function of numbers,” he said, the drop in attendances over recent years had affected the church’s finances and this had been compounded by church closures during the Covid pandemic.

There is little doubt that the Archdiocese of Dublin is in crisis on a number of fronts, and is facing a crunch moment that will either make or break it.

A 2016 Towers Watson report showed that 57pc of Dublin’s priests were then over 60, weekly mass attendances in its nearly 200 parishes stood at 20-22pc, but were as low as 2-3pc in some inner-city parishes.

Just six years later, more than 40pc of the 312 priests who currently hold parish appointments are over 70 years of age and there are just two students preparing for the priesthood.

Last year, a survey commissioned by the Iona Institute and carried out by Amárach Research, found that 53pc of pre-Covid mass-goers in Ireland had not yet returned and 23pc had no intention of returning to mass, representing a 12pc drop in two years.

The crisis facing the church has been exacerbated by the decision by a number of religious orders to withdraw from parishes they administer in Dublin due to their own ageing membership.

With the diocese’s cohort of priests declining, the number of parochial houses in parishes is increasingly surplus to requirements.

Where once, two or three priests served in a parish, the diocese this summer is introducing a new strategy which will see one priest serve two to three parishes.

The worrying financial picture in Dublin necessitates the disposal of parish assets like empty parochial houses in order to pay for the ongoing upkeep and maintenance of parish churches. Insurance costs drain parish finances and that will be aggravated this autumn by increased heating and lighting bills.

Last January, Archbishop Farrell told me that the diocese was confronting “immense challenges”. He stressed there was “no pre-packaged plan to address the reality in which we find ourselves”.

Those stark challenges are set out in the “Building Hope Task Force Report”, a strategy for renewal spearheaded by Dr Farrell. Established in spring 2021, it got 3,000 responses from people, priests and parishes.

According to the report, Covid restrictions on mass attendances and associated collections severely impacted the finances of every parish and “damaged the financial sustainability of the archdiocese”.

The archdiocese, which is comprised of roughly one million Catholics, is currently facing “a time of great change”.

Long-term renewal will require a laity trained to take up roles for which there are no longer priests, such as overseeing funerals, marriages and providing catechetical preparation for the sacraments.

Archbishop Farrell has pledged to respond “positively and swiftly” to new proposals put forward by his parishes to deal with the shortage of priests.

For example, parish partnerships will see parish priests appointed to multiple or “mega” parishes as in the US, and trained lay catechists may also be shared.

Formation programmes are being introduced to support those among the laity who are willing to undertake leadership and ministry, working alongside priests and deacons in parishes.

Women and men who feel called to ministry will train as lectors, acolytes or catechists.

But this will require a hefty financial investment in training, even if the roles themselves offer no salaries.

Provision of training for the laity was where some of the money from the GAA/Clonliffe land deal was supposed to be going.

However, thanks to Vatican pressure, this funding was instead earmarked for the training of seminarians, despite their scarcity.

Some in the diocese believe the Clonliffe deal could have been better negotiated but the church dropped the ball and potentially lost millions.

It is now scrambling to find alternative funding for a “priestless” future.

This is one of the reasons why the diocese sought to overturn Dublin City Council’s recommendation that church lands should not be zoned for housing in the Draft Dublin City Development Plan 2022–28.

In its submission, the diocese pointed out that this would unfairly restrict the options which might be appropriate in the event that a church or school property was no longer required to meet the needs of the church in particular areas.

If the diocese can’t fund programmes to train members of the laity to carry out the functions heretofore performed by priests, the future looks bleak.

It is widely recognised that one of the problems inherent to Irish Catholicism has been its reliance on faith formation in schools to deliver a lifelong faith, with little attempt made to build up an educated laity.

As Fr Aquinas Duffy told the Irish Independent last week, the crisis has been many years in the making and “the crossroads we are at now will determine the future of the Catholic Church in Ireland”.