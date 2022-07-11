| 21.1°C Dublin

Church scrambling to find alternative funding sources for a ‘priestless’ future

Sarah Mac Donald

Ever-decreasing priest numbers and a general decline in faith has brought the Archdiocese of Dublin to a tipping point

If the diocese can&rsquo;t fund programmes to train members of the laity the future looks bleak. Pictured, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Photography Expand

It is almost a year since Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell sounded alarm bells about the task facing him in the country’s largest Catholic diocese.

Speaking frankly to Síolta, a journal published by the national seminary, the former president of Maynooth admitted: “We have an ageing clergy and very few vocations to the diocesan priesthood or religious life. There is a major decline in the number of people who actively practise and live their faith.”

