Big Read: Joe Biden’s Afghan humiliation: ‘This betrayal will live in infamy’

The chaotic ‘gut-wrenching’ retreat of US forces from Afghanistan has caused many to question President Joe Biden’s competence and his reputation for empathy, writes Robert Schmuhl

US president Joe Biden in a virtual meeting with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan Expand
Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday Expand
US president Joe Biden gestures as he gives an address on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan this week Expand
Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport in Kabul for evacuation Expand
Former US secretary of defence Leon Panetta has likened the current Afghan situation to the failed &ldquo;Bay of Pigs&rdquo; invasion to overthrow Cuba&rsquo;s Fidel Castro that John F Kennedy confronted in 1961 Expand

Robert Schmuhl

Before the lightning-fast, life-or-death events of recent days, America’s forever war in Afghanistan had almost become the forgotten conflict.

During the past 20 years, US involvement continued without interruption, but the nation’s role in its longest conflict kept receding into the shadows of Washington policy circles and, more broadly, in public thinking.

Throughout the 2020 presidential campaign, Donald Trump and Joe Biden received applause from their respective camps for promising an end to all hostilities in a faraway place most people couldn’t locate on a globe. Withdrawing from Afghanistan was a rare point of agreement for the White House contenders.

