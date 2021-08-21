Big Read: Joe Biden’s Afghan humiliation: ‘This betrayal will live in infamy’

Before the lightning-fast, life-or-death events of recent days, America’s forever war in Afghanistan had almost become the forgotten conflict.

During the past 20 years, US involvement continued without interruption, but the nation’s role in its longest conflict kept receding into the shadows of Washington policy circles and, more broadly, in public thinking.

Throughout the 2020 presidential campaign, Donald Trump and Joe Biden received applause from their respective camps for promising an end to all hostilities in a faraway place most people couldn’t locate on a globe. Withdrawing from Afghanistan was a rare point of agreement for the White House contenders.

Then, as this summer’s withdrawal neared its end, a powder keg of change exploded, leading to the chaos and carnage of the searing video images captured in Kabul and its environs the past several days.

With the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in the US by Islamist extremists only days away, a strange circularity encompasses the past two decades.

The shocking news — and reality — of what happened in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania that fateful day led to the war in Afghanistan, which began less than a month later. Today what Biden calls “gut-wrenching” scenes show horrific situations that, in a way, possess similar shock value — and the US is again on its back foot.

Recent public opinion surveys had shown that between 60 to 70pc of Americans wanted complete withdrawal. Large, bipartisan majorities think time’s up. That’s not the issue.

Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday

Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday

What’s up for debate is the execution of the exodus. One snap poll released this week found 69pc registering disapproval of the way Biden is handling “military operations in Afghanistan,” including the exit.

A whopping 88.8pc of Republicans disapproved, but so did 48.2pc of Democrats.

As a presidential candidate, Biden stressed governmental competence to contrast with Trump’s administrative anarchy. The prospect of a sure-handed executive in the Oval Office — someone who served eight years as vice president and 36 as a senator — appealed to many voters, weary of Trump’s haphazard conduct and repeated firings of appointees. Yet, watching what’s happening in Afghanistan shines a spotlight on the vaunted competence.

How could this bedlam of retreat — with people running beside US aircraft to try to grab the wings to flee — have ever occurred?

The situation also leads to sizable and undeniable questions about the administration’s foreign policy, military and intelligence apparatus. What kind of planning resulted in such pandemonium at the Kabul airport and the swift Taliban takeover across the entire country?

US president Joe Biden gestures as he gives an address on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan this week

US president Joe Biden gestures as he gives an address on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan this week

During an address from the White House on Monday — tellingly in the afternoon rather than at evening with many more potential viewers — Biden held his ground that the removal of American forces was, in his view, the correct policy. He was defiant and adamant, saying at one point “the developments of the past week reinforced that ending US military involvement in Afghanistan now was the right decision”.

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves,” he said. “We spent over a trillion dollars. We trained and equipped an Afghan military force of some 300,000 strong — incredibly well equipped — a force larger in size than the militaries of many of our Nato allies.”

Biden placed blame on Afghan political leaders, such as President Ashraf Ghani, who had fled the country, and on the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces that failed to mount any substantial offensive against Taliban fighters.

What he didn’t say is that the enemy has successfully appropriated most of the weaponry and vehicles the US provided to the Afghan forces. By one estimate, American money spent approximately $85bn on this equipment and training.

Later in his remarks, Biden echoed an earlier occupant of the White House, Harry Truman, who said “the buck stops here” — meaning with the president. “I am deeply saddened by the facts we now face,” Biden stated. “But I do not regret my decision to end America’s warfighting in Afghanistan and maintain a laser-focus on our counterterrorism missions there and in other parts of the world.”

During his time as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden urged concentrating on counterterrorism initiatives while roundly criticising counterinsurgency actions by the military.

He was opposed to so-called nation building enterprises aimed at creating a Western-style democratic society, where one had never existed.

With the countrywide Taliban control, dreams of nation builders have evaporated, and some terrorism experts worry the US will no longer have the capability of identifying future threats that originate on Afghan soil.

America launched its war in Afghanistan to search for Osama bin Laden and his al Qaeda warriors after the attacks of September 11.

As the focus of that operation widened and blurred, the US — President George W Bush was calling the shots then — decided to invade Iraq in March of 2003.

With combat being waged in two countries — and Iraq receiving the lion’s share of resources and attention — Afghanistan came to occupy a secondary place, except for troops deployed there and their families.

Some analysts who take the longer view argue that the involvement in Afghanistan lasted so long because there was an absence of complete commitment there. Another bloody conflict obscured the original objective.

Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport in Kabul for evacuation

Afghans climb atop a plane as they wait at the airport in Kabul for evacuation

‘The right decision’

As Biden argued in favour of counterterrorism measures on Monday and repeatedly asserted that he made “the right decision”, some words he spoke on July 8 undercut the force of his reasoning.

Speaking about the troop withdrawal, he delivered remarks similar to those this week. “It’s up to the Afghans to make the decision about the future of their country,” he declared.

When reporters inquired about possible parallels between the US departure from Vietnam in 1975 and today’s exit, he stated: “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable.”

Another journalist wanted to know about the “mission failing”. Biden pushed back on that verdict, adding: “The jury is still out. But the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.”

Past statements about Afghanistan have a way of coming back to haunt their speakers.

In late June, during Trump’s first rally after losing re-election, he took credit for the withdrawal, saying: “All the troops are coming back home. They [the Biden administration] couldn’t stop the process. They wanted to, but it was very tough to stop the process.”

This week, Trump fine-tuned his opinion to meet this time, calling for the president’s resignation: “It’s not that we left Afghanistan, it’s the grossly incompetent way we left!”

At the same time Trump was posting his brass-knuckle statements, the Republican Party deleted a page on its website, trumpeting the withdrawal and the Trump administration’s agreements with the Taliban.

As might be predicted, politicising the Afghan withdrawal and how it was handled commenced with initial reports and images about surging Taliban dominance in the rural provinces. Then the frenzy at the US embassy and Kabul airport raised the volume of criticism, even from people usually in agreement with Biden.

Former US secretary of defence Leon Panetta has likened the current Afghan situation to the failed "Bay of Pigs" invasion to overthrow Cuba's Fidel Castro that John F Kennedy confronted in 1961

Former US secretary of defence Leon Panetta has likened the current Afghan situation to the failed "Bay of Pigs" invasion to overthrow Cuba's Fidel Castro that John F Kennedy confronted in 1961

Leon Panetta, a former Democratic member of the House of Representatives who served as director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Secretary of Defence under Obama, likened the current Afghan situation to the failed “Bay of Pigs” invasion to overthrow Cuba’s Fidel Castro that John F Kennedy confronted in 1961, his first year as president.

That fiasco, too, had multiple problems in planning and execution, which Kennedy didn’t downplay or dodge in a speech to newspaper editors one day after the botched mission. He confessed that “there are from this sobering episode useful lessons for us all to learn”.

Later he became specific: “We intend to re-examine and reorient our forces of all kinds — and our tactics and our institutions here in this community. We intend to intensify our efforts for a struggle in many ways more difficult than war, where disappointment will often accompany us.”

Such introspective assessment wasn’t heard from Biden, with commentators pointing out the absence.

George Packer, author of the recent book-length essay, Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal and a respected left-of-centre writer, didn’t hold back in a magazine article this week. “The Biden administration failed to heed the warnings on Afghanistan, failed to act with urgency — and its failure has left tens of thousands of Afghans to a terrible fate”, he complained. “This betrayal will live in infamy. The burden of shame falls on President Joe Biden.”

How long the infamy and shame will cloud White House actions is a question that only time can answer. If there’s a continuation of chaos during the complicated evacuation, the world will see it and make judgments.

If the situation improves, it’s possible Americans will move on and direct their worries to closer-to-home concerns, such as the mounting Covid case count, problems along the border with Mexico and rising day-to-day costs.

Reaction within the US to what’s unfolding abroad bears scrutiny, especially with the mid-term elections, traditionally difficult for the party of a sitting president, just over a year away.

So, too, is the international appraisal of the Afghan exit as well as the entire 20-year ordeal.

During Trump’s term, America’s allies in Europe and around the world wondered whether US leadership still deserved to be taken seriously. The recent events under Biden’s watch pose different concerns that are just as momentous.

Since his election last November, Biden’s mantra has been, “America is back”. But “back” for what purpose and to do exactly what? In today’s geopolitical environment, how will other countries respond?

During a week filled with memorable images, one of the most revealing was a still photo shot by a White House photographer at the presidential retreat of Camp David in Maryland. The picture captured Biden sitting at a large conference table across from a screen with several images of national security advisors conferring with the commander in chief via Zoom-like technology.

What stood out was the most prominent figure in the frame all alone, seemingly detached from real human connection. Interpreters of the image emphasised the sense of isolation conveyed by the photo.

To a certain degree, every president learns about the loneliness of making consequential decisions, too often involving life and death. The buck always stops with that person in charge.

With what’s been unfolding in Afghanistan, Biden’s reliance on the competence card is somewhat suspect. But another characteristic that has been a hallmark throughout his public life could also be in jeopardy: his reputation for empathy.

During Monday’s speech, he said: “I have been clear that human rights must be the centre of our foreign policy, not the periphery. But the way to do it is not through endless military deployments; it’s with our diplomacy, our economic tools, and rallying the world to join us.”

Those words about “human rights,” with implications of empathy and compassion, ring somewhat hollow as thousands scramble to escape Afghanistan and Taliban rule out of abject fear.

Native Afghans who worked for the US as translators, drivers, embassy or military base personnel and in other capacities are desperate for safe passage to other countries for themselves and their families. Thousands of men, women and children are involved.

During the past 20 years, the Associated Press calculates that 6,294 Americans — 2,448 in the military and 3,846 security contractors — were killed in Afghanistan. Afghan and allied forces saw 67,144 service members die, while the Taliban and their collaborators lost 51,191 fighters. A total of 47,245 Afghan civilians perished.

Sobering statistics, to be sure, but the longer-term effects beyond any numbers could be equally sobering and worth serious attention.

Near the end of Biden’s speech last Monday, he had the temerity to say Afghanistan is “known in history as the ‘graveyard of empires’.” Even though he’s wanted US involvement to conclude for years, it’s baffling why that heavily freighted phrase was uttered at such a critical time.

What it implies, perhaps, is that the fate of Afghanistan in the months and years to come could also affect the fate of the current US president as well as the nation he leads.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor in the School of Law and Government at DCU. He’s the author of ‘The Glory and the Burden: The American Presidency from FDR to Trump’

