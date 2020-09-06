Berlusconi's bravado still on show in face of Covid woes as entourage joins 'sick list'

Media tycoon and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who will celebrate his 84th birthday on September 29, revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid. Initial reports both from Mr Berlusconi himself and from his close 'entourage' tended to play down the news.

Addressing a rally for Forza Italia, the centre-right party he founded in 1994, he told his supporters in a telephone call on Thursday: "I would like to be with you today but as you all know, like a lot of Italians, I have contracted Covid. This is an illness whose importance I have never underestimated, nor indeed the risks it brings. But I don't have a fever any-more, nor pain and I want to reassure people that I am feeling pretty good."

Mr Berlusconi assured his supporters that he would be playing as full a part as possible in the ongoing regional elections - the vote in seven regions takes place from September 20-21. This was typically optimistic, fighting stuff.

However, on Friday it emerged that rather than battling Covid in isolation in his Villa San Martino in Arcore, Mr Berlusconi had been taken to Milan's San Raffaele hospital because of "early stage" pneumonia, something we have come to see as a flashing red light for Covid.

On Friday, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, the chief physician at the San Raffaele and someone who also happens to be Mr Berlusconi's personal doctor, issued a reassuring assessment of the centre-right leader's condition.

"It was necessary to hospitalise Silvio Berlusconi because, given his age and his medical history (including heart problems), he is considered to be 'at risk'. But the situation is calm and reassuring. He is not on a ventilator and he is breathing by himself," Prof Zangrillo said.

As he himself said last week, Mr Berlusconi has not taken the Covid threat lightly. Media reports pointed out that visitors to his Villa Certosa in Sardinia last month were subject to a series of anti-Covid restrictions.

Masks, gloves and two-metre social distancing was obligatory at all times, we were informed. No buffet meals were served, but rather only individual plates.

The trappings and very size of the Berlusconi 'court', however, seem to have upset the best-laid anti-Covid plans.

The August gossip pages were full of photos of Mr Berlusconi receiving guests at Villa Certosa, including Forza Italia parliamentarians, lifelong allies such as Adriano Galliani (ex-AC Milan CEO), former political aide Gianni Letta and his Sardinian neighbour, Flavio Briatore, owner of the Billionaire nightclub and former Benetton Formula One Team manager. There were also reports of a major mid-August summer party.

The point is that in all these photos, there was not a mask nor pair of gloves in sight. The nub here is that, with the annual influx of summer tourists from all over Italy, Sardinia itself has become a centre of Covid outbreaks.

People returning from Sardinia to Italy are now subject to obligatory Covid testing, in the wake of evidence that many of them, especially younger travellers, have returned with Covid. Mr Briatore, meanwhile, has contracted the virus, while his Billionaire nightclub has been forced to close.

In my own village on the Lago di Bracciano in Lazio, there has been a sudden increase in the number of Covid cases, traceable to young people returning from Sardinian holidays. In that context, it seems probable that the constant comings and goings at the Berlusconi summer residence has created a 'cluster' of infection at Villa Certosa.

Two of Berlusconi's own children, 36-year-old Barbara and 31-year-old Luigi, both guests last month and both very active socially, have also contracted with Covid.

Media reports suggest papa Berlusconi was not pleased with his children, accusing them of not having been careful enough.

Also on the Berlusconi villa 'sick list' is a new name, a certain Marta Fascina. For those unfamiliar with the latest developments in Mr Berlusconi's "sentimental" life, we should inform you that the 30-year-old Forza Italia deputy is his current companion, notwithstanding a 53-year-age gap.

Blonde, good-looking and completely unknown in public or political life, Ms Fascina burst on to the scene at the 2018 general election as a mysterious candidate imposed in a safe Forza Italia seat in Naples by Mr Berlusconi.

Ms Fascina is thus the latest in a long line of glamorous young women to play a prominent role in the media tycoon's life. From Ruby, the so-called Heart Stealer of 'Bunga, Bunga' dinner party fame, to call girl Patrizia D'Addario, to 18-year-old Noemi Letizia, to dental hygienist Nicole Minetti and to Ms Fascina's immediate predecessor, Francesca Pascale, the list is long.

Then, too, there are Mr Berlusconi's two wives, Carla Elvira Dell'Oglio (marriage from 1965 to 1985) and Veronica Lario (marriage from 1990 to 2014), with whom he has five children - Marina and Pier Silvio from the first marriage and Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi from the second.

Recently, the Milan daily, Corriere della Sera calculated that between divorce settlements, 'gifts', donations and handouts, in the last 10 years alone Mr Berlusconi may well have spent approx €75m on the ladies in his life.

It has been reported this summer that, following her separation from Mr Berlusconi, 35-year-old Ms Pascale received a settlement of €20m in acknowledgement of her almost 10 years at his side.

Those were 10 years when her role often seemed that of a thoroughly modern household governess brought in to contain the embarrassing excesses of an overactive Berlusconi.

Widely released photos in the last month of Ms Pascale apparently involved in a gay relationship only confirmed the suspicion of some that her role in the Berlusconi entourage had less to do with sentimental attachment than with keeping the household in order.

Mr Berlusconi, of course, can afford to pick up the tab for the women in his life. In 2018, Forbes magazine ranked him as the 190th richest man in the world with a net worth of $8 billion.

His Fininvest empire controls important holdings not only in the TV broadcasting industry, but also in publishing, real estate, insurance, finance, cinema and, of course, sport.

On Thursday, shares in his Mediaset TV company, notwithstanding an unfavourable ruling in the European Court of Justice on the same day, rallied by 7pc. Clearly, the stock market believes that, despite his age and now his Covid, the last word in the Berlusconi story has not yet been written. The stock market is probably right.