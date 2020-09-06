| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Berlusconi's bravado still on show in face of Covid woes as entourage joins 'sick list'

The Italian tycoon has been laid low by the virus and a cluster created by his lavish Sardinian events, writes Paddy Agnew

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Berlusconi. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images Expand

Close

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Berlusconi. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Berlusconi. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

FIGHTING SPIRIT: Berlusconi. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Paddy Agnew

Media tycoon and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who will celebrate his 84th birthday on September 29, revealed on Wednesday that he had tested positive for Covid. Initial reports both from Mr Berlusconi himself and from his close 'entourage' tended to play down the news.

Addressing a rally for Forza Italia, the centre-right party he founded in 1994, he told his supporters in a telephone call on Thursday: "I would like to be with you today but as you all know, like a lot of Italians, I have contracted Covid. This is an illness whose importance I have never underestimated, nor indeed the risks it brings. But I don't have a fever any-more, nor pain and I want to reassure people that I am feeling pretty good."

Mr Berlusconi assured his supporters that he would be playing as full a part as possible in the ongoing regional elections - the vote in seven regions takes place from September 20-21. This was typically optimistic, fighting stuff.