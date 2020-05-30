It has always been an intriguing story... and it was back in the news last week. Namely that Steve Bannon, the man who masterminded Donald Trump's unexpected US victory four years ago, is sponsoring an academy for "cultural warriors" in a 13th century former Carthusian monastery, 60km south of Rome.

Inevitably, given the identity of its main sponsor, this "academy" has regularly been billed by Italian and international media as a sort of "boot camp" for populists of the future, an educational facility for "modern gladiators" ready to go out into the world to do battle for Judeo-Christian civilisation.

The academy will be run by the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (Institute for Human Dignity or IHD), an organisation largely but not exclusively funded by Bannon. The IHD wants to ensure that the "Christian voice" is heard "in the public square" in order to "push back the tide of radical secularism".

Last week, the institute was back in the news when it won the latest round in a three-year legal battle as a Lazio regional court ruled that the Italian arts and culture ministry has no right to revoke a 19-year lease of the monastery that it awarded in 2018 to Bannon and Benjamin Harnwell.

The point is, of course, that a whole brigade of local organisations, the local Bishop, Lorenzo Loppa and left-wing politician, Nicola Fratoianni, are just some of those opposed to the idea that the monastery in Trisulti would be used as some sort of finishing school for right-wing activists of the Bannon variety.

In the immediate aftermath of last week's court ruling, Harnwell promised that the academy would shortly be open for business, offering online courses (from the USA) in history, philosophy, politics and theology, initially for a small number of students. But will the courses be focused more on Thomas Jefferson than on Thomas Aquinas - on today's right-wing activism more than on profound spiritual issues?

When Bannon interviewed Harnwell on the Breitbart News daily radio show in December 2016, the two men gave some indication of their "weltanschauung", the way they see things. Bannon spoke of the need to confront a "civilisational jihad", the Muslim invasion of Europe as represented by the migration crisis.

Both men agreed that the declining birth rate in first world countries represented a spiritual decline "because we don't think western civilisation is worth saving". Furthermore, Harnwell argued that both the UN and the EU want to reduce global population, while adding that he sees a straight line between the sexual revolution of the 1960s and today's environmentalist movements, saying: "Now, the priority is the environment and climate change, basically people bad, nature good."

Harnwell added that while campaigning for pro-life issues during his time as aide to British Tory MEP, Nirj Deva, in Brussels, he often had "the sensation of being in spiritual warfare against the devil".

The advisory board of the institute reads like a Who's Who of right-wing traditionalist Curia cardinals, including such as Nigerian Cardinal Francis Arinze, German Cardinal Walter Brandmuller, Guinea Cardinal Robert Sarah and others. Having names like these would seem to imply some sort of Holy See "recognition" but Vatican sources deny this, pointing out that the cardinals had merely put their names to what seemed like a "pro-life" institution.

However, the cardinals in question can hardly claim to have been taken by surprise by Bannon. In 2014, Dignitatis Humanae held a conference, Putting the Preferential Option For the Poor at the Service of Human Dignity at the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences in the Vatican.

One of the guest speakers was Steve Bannon, who addressed the gathering by Skype from Los Angeles. Speaking on the theme, "Should Christians impose limits on wealth creation?", he warned of the current crisis of faith, a crisis in the west and in western capitalism, saying that the only hope is "enlightened capitalism", adding: "In the struggle between the Judeo-Christian west and atheism... the church militant is called on to combat the new barbarity that will wipe out everything that the last 2,000 years has bequeathed to us... We have to realise that we are at the beginning of a global conflict".

Those remarks were made right at the beginning of this pontificate when few around here would have known much about Bannon. One suspects that both he and his institute might have a deal of difficulty getting "the use of the [Vatican] parish hall" now if they were to apply for it.

Bannon, a three-times divorced Catholic, certainly did not sound like a devout Catholic in an interview with Italian daily Corriere Della Sera last week. Asked if it was true that he had "lost support within the church", he replied: "The Vatican is a black hole of corruption, incompetence and dissolute behaviour. The last thing we need at our academy is to become involved with those monsters..."

Bannon's relations with the traditional right in the Vatican cooled somewhat last year when he suggested that it would be a good idea to make a film out of a recent book, In The Closet Of The Vatican, by Frenchman Frederic Martel, a book which alleges widespread gay behaviour inside the Vatican.

US Cardinal Raymond Burke, often seen as the leader of the traditionalist right in the Vatican, withdrew from the Dignitatis Institute advisory board, saying that he "disagreed completely with a number of Mr Bannon's statements regarding the doctrine and discipline of the Roman Catholic Church".

Like many Italian court cases, this one seems destined to run and run. While the institute gears up to finally open (at least online), the ministry of arts and culture has indicated it will appeal this most recent court ruling, in an attempt to have the Bannon lease definitively rescinded.

As for Bannon, more "culture wars" could be on the way. If recent US media speculation is to be believed, he might just like a piece of the pro-Trump action in the forthcoming US presidential contest. He may not have much time for his monastery this summer.