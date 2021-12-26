Poor old Gerry Adams just can’t catch a break. No matter what he does now, up come the ghosts of the republican movement’s past, and their relatives, to remind the rest of us that, unfortunately, he hasn’t retired disgracefully and just disappeared.

I have heard many versions of Deck the Halls, but Gerry Adams’ off-key singing of “tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá, lá’’ was not exactly music to my ears. He murdered it. And if that wasn’t bad enough, agreeing to appear in a video with a pre-scripted line stating “they haven’t gone away you know”, even if spoken by someone else, should have caused a big flashing red light bulb to go off to rival Rudolf’s nose.

Unless, of course, he didn’t care which way it was perceived. That’s a reasonable assumption, given Mr Adams has not bothered his backside to apologise for it — despite the obvious hurt from victims pouring onto the airwaves, into newspapers, and onto social media, which surely has not escaped his notice. Even Taoiseach Micheál Martin said last week: “It was wrong, and it should be apologised for.”

You would nearly feel sorry for Sinn Féin Nua, all the same. Riding high in the polls, uber confident, Mary Lou McDonald had almost shaken the spectre of Sinn Féin’s past to convince voters that a vote for her party is a “vote for change”.

And then he goes and spoils it all by singing something stupid.

Adams was taking part in a Christmas video “for a good cause” and “with a good heart”, according to McDonald. “He would never have set out to intentionally harm or hurt anyone,” Michelle O’Neill insisted. Poor old Gerry has “nothing to apologise for”, according to a succession of southern Sinn Féin TDs.

IRA victims, of course, feel differently. No amount of tomfoolery will ever polish the toxicity of Adams in their eyes.

While his brand of humour may appeal to eejits, it does nothing for those like Ann Travers — whose sister Mary, a schoolteacher at my old primary, was murdered by the IRA coming from mass in 1984. Travers had stated: “If they [Sinn Féin] have any kind of empathy… they would… acknowledge it was a very unkind video to make, and deeply hurtful.”

And yet Adams remains silent.

Despite this, victims achieved a resounding victory. There may not have been an apology from Adams himself — but the furore has now created a line which Sinn Féin will find difficult to cross in future, given McDonald’s assertion that people should be “very careful with what they say and how it might be heard”.

Asked about whether slogans like those in the video would be used if Sinn Féin were in government in Dublin, Mary Lou McDonald stated: “I don’t envisage a Sinn Féin minister using those kind of phrases. I run a fairly tight ship.”

Reassuring. Or, it would be if she herself had not belted out “Up the rebels agus tiocfaidh ár lá!” at the 2018 ard fheis.

Most telling was McDonald’s answer when asked if the same standards of accountability should apply to Adams. “Gerry is retired and Gerry can speak for Gerry,” she said.

Retired? Perhaps someone should tell her that other Adams-fronted Christmas videos have been uploaded to the Sinn Féin YouTube account twice in the last month, flogging united Ireland jigsaws. One such video — also featuring his former spokesperson Richard McAuley as an elf, ex-MLA Fra McCann as Santa Claus — contained some ill-judged humour.

“We have stockings, we have Daidí na Nollaig hats, and we have balls.”

So far, so Sinn Féin. Though my eyebrows went up a notch at the next line.

“How many balls have you?” Adams says to Santa, to juvenile off-camera tittering.

Look at what Adams has become. Arguably once the most powerful man in Ireland, surviving scandals that would have toppled any other political leader, he has now been reduced to ridicule — long past the folksy rubber-duck tweeting persona. Now, he’s just plain cringeworthy.

He is also noxious. The man who said “I have never distanced myself from the IRA” while simultaneously denying he was ever a member, must understand that his former statement gives rise to few people believing his latter line.

Younger voters ignore this. They have little memory of Adams on television being “unable to condone” some attacks carried out by the IRA but refusing to condemn most. For older voters, those considering all-important transfers, his sporadic appearances (and the party’s subsequent defence of him) reminds people that he is still very much around.

Whatever the momentum behind the party at present, Sinn Féín has a problematic Adams millstone, still hanging very much around their brass non-apologetic necks.

In Adams’ final speech to Northern Ireland Sinn Féín activists before stepping down as leader, he was full of wisdom.

“There will always be political tension between unionism and republicanism... but this can and should be managed in a responsible and respectful way. It’s not in the interests of the vast majority of citizens that political parties should retreat to our trenches, and hunker down comfortably in the certainty of our respective opposite positions. So we have to challenge ourselves...”

It is a pity he didn’t take his own advice. The IRA’s slogan of choice for decades is indisputably offensive — to victims, and to the unionist community. Even dressed up as Christmas high-jinx, as understood by McDonald, who said: “It was intended as satire and almost a sending up of Gerry.”

Perhaps the next time Adams considers putting his foot in his mouth Sinn Féín could recall the Seamus Heaney line: “No poem or play or song can fully right a wrong inflicted and endured”. Or maybe next year republicans will advise him to leave the Christmas videos alone? A kind of finally retired rebel, without a Claus.

Sorry, not sorry.