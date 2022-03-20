| 7.9°C Dublin

After 20 years stuck in a boghole, the ESB decided to stop digging

Richard Curran

It&rsquo;s galling to see the ESB's appalling waste of money at Derrybrien wind farm Expand
Signs put up by angry locals after the Derrybrien wind farm landslide in 2003 Expand
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 Expand
A ship docked at Shannon Foynes Port Expand

The ESB has been in a boghole with its Derrybrien wind farm for nearly 20-years. But it took until last week for it to finally stop digging.

The scale of the cock-up at the Co Galway development is hard to fathom. After long years of controversy, the 70-turbine project will now be dismantled. As Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, the ESB had not covered itself in glory on the issue.

