A plague on all our housing – but ‘free contraception’ Government has no prophylactic response for that crisis

Can the Government ever get its house in order?

From watching the return of the Dáil this week, a visitor from Mars might conclude that the Government’s long-term plan to address the housing crisis is… free contraception.

That was the big announcement to mark the return of our national parliament when the country is plagued by: A) the cost of living, and B), finding somewhere to live in the first place (see A).

But the enormity of the accommodation and upkeep crisis – for which our Ukrainian intake is the most obvious and tragic example – seems something from which many politicians would prefer to avert their eyes.

Never mind all of that, they would seem to say, here are some fantastic free contraceptives… and if you use them properly, we might ultimately see some relief from our national overcrowding (haven’t you gone yet?).

Odd, isn’t it? The French are pointing to Ireland’s obvious and appalling emergency in the provision of basic shelter to our inhabitants

In truth, it was a throwback to an idea from five years ago, in hearings held in autumn 2017, prior to the Repeal referendum the following May.

A further support, if you will, to guard against young people finding themselves in difficulty, as an old euphemism styled it. But they’re in much more pressing difficulties today.

Of course it is a progressive measure, but to trumpet it as an example of government-in-action on the very first day back at work seemed – to musically mix metaphors – a case of fiddling while Rome burns.

It prodigiously ignores the fact that national homelessness, according to official figures released at the end of last month, have topped 10,000 people once more for the first time in two and a half years.

And it is now at a new record level.

The charity Focus Ireland puts the total figure plainly on its website – 10,568 – which breaches a ceiling previously seen as politically unsurvivable.

Yet official Government reports disguise this total, and have done since March 2018. They provide detailed adult figures first, with geographical breakdown, then bury the number of additional homeless children further down.

The number of adults is 7,431 and children 3,137, but you would have to assemble the total yourself, as Focus Ireland has done, because the overall sum is just not offered in official releases.

Furthermore, the charity points out that “an unspecified number of families who are homeless and placed in ‘own door,’ i.e. self-contained accommodation, are not included in these figures”. The real total is higher.

And of course, all this leaves aside the record rental prices, shortage of properties, rent and mortgage arrears, evictions and notices to quit, and the increasing interest rates charged on those lucky enough to have a mortgage.

Meanwhile, in a distinctly different kind of French letter, the Embassy of France is now officially warning any of its citizens intending to come here that Ireland is experiencing a “severe housing crisis”.

It says on its website that this has led to a sharp increase in rents, “which are currently much more expensive than in Paris”.

Odd, isn’t it? The French are pointing to Ireland’s obvious and appalling emergency in the provision of basic shelter to our inhabitants.

But Irish politicians, with a scandalous nod and a wink, are instead gesturing in the distracting direction of oh la la.