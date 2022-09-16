| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A plague on all our housing – but ‘free contraception’ Government has no prophylactic response for that crisis

Senan Molony

Homelessness rates are worse than ever. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Homelessness rates are worse than ever. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Homelessness rates are worse than ever. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Homelessness rates are worse than ever. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Can the Government ever get its house in order?

From watching the return of the Dáil this week, a visitor from Mars might conclude that the Government’s long-term plan to address the housing crisis is… free contraception.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy