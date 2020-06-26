| 20.8°C Dublin

A once crowded house is empty and five people are in jail, but the full story of Patricia O'Connor's death may never be told

Andrew Phelan

The late Patricia O'Connor

A YEAR after their mother Patricia O’Connor’s brutal murder, Louise O’Connor was being secretly recorded on the phone by her brother when she said the truth of what happened would “shock the life out of” him. 

At that point, Louise’s ex-partner Kieran Greene had been charged with the killing and she was under Garda suspicion for her part in trying to conceal it.

The murder and cover-up have since been exposed in grisly detail over the course of a harrowing seven-week trial and today, everyone involved is behind bars.