| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A farmers’ political party based on Dutch model has potential to do well in next election

John Downing

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice Expand

Close

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

Roscommon-Galway Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

Otto Von Bismarck – the man credited with unifying Germany and giving the world the old age pension – had a harsh comment on Ireland in the late 19th century.

In essence, he said if you put all the Dutch people into Ireland, it would become the garden of Europe, but put all the Irish people into the Netherlands and it would sink.

Related topics

More On Green Party

Most Watched

Privacy