A farmers’ political party based on Dutch model has potential to do well in next election

Otto Von Bismarck – the man credited with unifying Germany and giving the world the old age pension – had a harsh comment on Ireland in the late 19th century.

In essence, he said if you put all the Dutch people into Ireland, it would become the garden of Europe, but put all the Irish people into the Netherlands and it would sink.

We mention this only because our good colleagues in the Farming Independent have told us the leader of the Dutch Farmer-Citizen Movement – BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) – has urged Irish farmers to form a political party and contest next year’s local elections.

Caroline van der Plas, whose BBB party came from nowhere to win the majority of seats in the Dutch local elections last month, told a meeting of farmers in Athlone on Sunday that if they put aside their differences, the “citizens will back you”.

My gut tells me this woman is quite right. This is not necessarily confined to a town versus country issue. There is an unsettled mood among Irish people who want some kind of big political change, but not everyone is convinced Sinn Féin is really the answer to our woes, which mainly centre on a lack of housing supply and blockages in healthcare.

Independent rural TD Michael Fitzmaurice, from Galway-Roscommon, has been at Leinster House since he won a by-election in October 2014. He is a convincing politician and he reasonably argues that, bar the odd win in local advocacy, elected politicians from rural areas have to go where the action is, and that means getting a slice of government power. This is totally correct.

The Green Party, for example, recognised many years ago that they were neither a lobbying group nor some kind of political debating society. They took the many risks associated with becoming a junior coalition government partner and aimed to get chunks of their policy objectives implemented.

A huge economic crash a year after the Green Party joined a coalition in 2007 put a shuddering halt to many of their policy ambitions. But they rose again, from the ashes of a 2011 electoral meltdown, via small gains in the 2016 general election and big gains last time in 2020, bringing them back again to the difficult challenges of coalition government.

Last time we had one of these rural farmer parties, Clann na Talmhan, it burned brightly, getting seats in cabinet in two coalition terms

There may be a certain anti-Green Party edge to the arguments being advanced by Fitzmaurice in advocating debate on a new farmers’ and rural party.

That may not be the worst thing in the world. But it is also worth reflecting on a little bit of history here about farmers forming a political party.

Last time we had one of these rural farmer parties – Clann na Talmhan, which existed from 1939 to 1965 – it burned brightly, getting seats in cabinet in two coalition terms. Then it burned out and, ironically, its demise was partly caused by falling rural populations, which was one of the problems it was specifically set up to help counteract.

This writer retains a special affection for the idealism of Clann na Talmhan, the first totally new party set up in the new Irish State, on the cusp of a global war in 1939.

With policies advocating forestry and other rural employment schemes like land reclamation, they took almost 10pc of the vote in their first election in 1943, with 11 TDs, and they battered on through six more elections before fading into oblivion.

They had ministerial representation via Joe Blowick of Mayo and Michael Donnellan of Galway in two coalitions in the late 1940s and mid-1950s.

But politics is hard on small parties, and for various reasons splits are also hard to avoid.

People advocating a new farmers’ party should look closely at the history of Clann na Talmhan.

When we look across the Dáil chamber today at the various TDs fighting for rural people, we cannot be blind to the potential for conflict among them, much the same as we find in looking at radical leftist TDs who struggle poorly to keep together.

Nothing is certain here, but a farmers’ political party has considerable potential.