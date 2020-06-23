Allegations about Irish comedy scene show that women are still living in a world where power is too often abused

Smile though your heart is aching, smile, even though it’s breaking, when there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by.”

This beautiful, sad Nat King Cole classic came to mind this weekend as I reflected on some of the bleakest words I had read in a long time.

Allegations of abusive relationships in the comedy scene came spilling out all over social media into our worlds, and it made for depressing reading.

Claim after claim was made of emotional misconduct, gaslighting, manipulation and humiliation of women on the Irish comedy circuit.

I spent a lot of the weekend seeing these posts gather momentum, until it seemed that almost every woman in comedy had claimed to have either experienced some level of abuse, or knew someone who had.

We all know the big names of Irish comedy, the people who fill the arenas and get their shows on Netflix or the BBC.

They are all talented, funny and successful people who started out trying to get time on a smelly, small, scary stage in some comedy club somewhere.

You know the type of place – a small bar with performers on every night, each vying for stage time and for laughs.

For every successful comedian, there’s a hundred others trying to get their moment to impress.

Whoever chooses those acts is dealing with someone’s ambition, passion, vulnerability, hopes and dreams.

They have power, but we all know that power can be used in a twisted, manipulative way.

But do you know who else has power? The comedians who have been there a little longer.

The ones who are being pitted against the new comedians trying to get a foot in the door.

Reading through the allegations, it appears there could be a dangerous level of toxic masculinity seeping through the Irish comedy circuit in general, a world that is supposed to be full of laughter.

I wondered too if social media was the place to make these allegations public?

But there is a wider concern here too. These allegations came on the same weekend that a survey from NUI Galway found that over one-third of first year students reported being the victims of some form of sexual misconduct.

A spokeswoman for the Union of Students in Ireland said the results showed practices regarding consent “remain a huge issue among sutdents”.

Women who feel they have been abused, no matter what the setting, should know that there is huge support out there from the likes of the Rape Crisis Centre, or Women’s Aid, or the gardai.

Abuse against women can start with a small sexist comment we hear a male friend make, in an inappropriate exchange between a male pal and someone else, in a joke we hear a male friend tell to someone, to undermine or humiliate them.

Stamping out that kind of day-to-day abuse would be a good place to start.