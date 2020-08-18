I was on holiday with a friend last year in the Estonian capital, Tallinn. It’s a beautiful old city with a surprisingly cosmopolitan feel to it, from fabulous restaurants to great little bars.

One of those, located on an old cobbled street, had a big window at the front while inside it was dark but candle-lit, making it especially beautiful on a cold winter’s day. It was incredibly inviting.

As I walked in and my eyes began to adjust, I could see it could seat around a dozen people – a few stools at the bar and three or four small tables with beautiful wooden chairs.

The woman behind the counter came around and gave us the drinks and food menu – small nibbles, cheese and cured meats, olive and rosemary bread with olive oil, you know the sort of thing.

We stayed for two glasses of wine, had some food and moved on.

For me, it was the perfect pub experience.

In Venice last year, I went to a pub where fishermen and traders sat, sipping drinks at the end of the day. This pub was a bit edgier, meant for locals and not a drop-in like me.

However, everyone was having something to eat with their drink.

In Madrid three years ago, I visited the famous Bodega de la Ardosa bar, where I sipped Spanish beer and ate tapas.

Pubs in so many European cities are places where civilised eating, drinking and chatting are the order of the day.

To see the video footage of what happened in Dublin city centre pub Berlin D2 shows us just how pathetic and messed up our relationship with alcohol is.

Don’t get me wrong – I’ve been out on mad nights, I’ve been that sozzled soldier shouting: “Shots. Shots. Shots.”

I’ve been the Irish girl living in London, asking the bartender at 10.30pm: “What do you mean, last orders?”

The scenes from Berlin D2, regardless of Covid-19 guidelines being drop-kicked out the door, highlighted our need for crazed, excessive drinking to make a gathering “the best craic ever”.

But that’s what we do, eh? We’ve embraced the bottomless brunches and other such gimmicks in recent years to make the alcohol flow at a frenzied rate during the day as well as at night.

While a spotlight was shone on idiots ignoring the guidelines in Berlin D2, it also showed up the way we drink.

On Saturday, I stopped at The Old Royal Oak, a fabulous pub in Kilmainham, and stuck my head in to see how it looked.

There were people sitting at tables, well distanced from each other, chatting, eating and drinking.

The barman came out for some fresh air.

He told me it had been hard work, a lot harder than he had imagined, and they were going to do a trial run to see if it worked.

I really hope it does.

Covid-19 is changing the way we consume alcohol. If food helps to reduce mindless guzzling, that won’t be a bad thing.