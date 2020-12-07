After the trauma of the past year, it’s no surprise some of us are wary of celebrating vaccine too soon

When Pfizer announced last month that their vaccine had 90pc efficacy, I couldn’t help but notice the mood of cautious optimism among my closest friends and family.

My WhatsApp groups didn’t light up with Champagne bottle Emojis. My newshound friends didn’t send me a hot-off-the-press link. There were no whoops, cheers or banging pots on balconies — just a guarded, wait-and-see indisposition that was unspoken but very much heard.

I’m not anti-vaccine and, to the best of my knowledge, my friends and family aren’t either. We’ll line up for our jabs as soon as it’s available to us, so why didn’t we celebrate when promising news on not one, not two, but three vaccines was announced?

A few months ago, I cried at a clip of a Spanish taxi driver being applauded by medics for driving patients to a hospital for free. Yet here I was, reading about a watershed moment for science and humanity, feeling strangely unemotional and vaguely nonplussed.

Surveys on Irish people’s willingness to take a Covid vaccine suggest that vaccine uptake will be low. One survey of 1,000 Irish adults, conducted by Maynooth University and the Centre for Global Health at Trinity College Dublin, found that only 65pc of respondents said they would accept a vaccine for themselves or their children.

Vaccine confidence was even lower — 55pc — when the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association conducted a similar survey.

It’s worth noting that this is a dramatic drop in overall vaccine confidence. The results of a global survey, launched in June 2019, found that 73pc of people in Ireland trust vaccines, with 93pc of parents reporting their children have been given one.

The drop in vaccine confidence is a worrying trend and it’s undoubtedly driven by fake news, pseudo-science and the anti-vaccine movement that’s spreading like a virus on social media.

But maybe it’s not just that. Maybe, alongside the people who think Bill Gates is a lizard overlord and the people who think the vaccine contains a tracking microchip, are a group of people who would gladly take a vaccine, but who have learned over the last few months that it’s best not to pin their hopes on anything.

Vaccine confidence is low, but so too is our faith in Government. After months of mixed messages, Chinese whispers, leaks, U-turns and shifting goalposts, we’ve become a little cynical of official announcements.

The first lockdown of two weeks turned into three months. Face-mask advice shifted from ‘don’t bother’ to ‘don’t even consider leaving your house without one’. Schools were closed, opened and closed again.

Meanwhile, we were all doing our own investigations, finding out about impending lockdowns from a friend of a friend whose cousin works with NPHET, and following epidemiologists who were taking a slightly different tack on Twitter.

In many ways, the pandemic has sharpened our critical faculties and honed our bullshit detectors, but it has also made us unnecessarily sceptical.

The smartest people on the planet have just announced a breakthrough scientific achievement and we can’t allow ourselves to get excited. After months of stop-start restrictions, and one-step-forward, two-steps-back strategies, we’ve become wary of unmitigated good news. It’s as if we’re waiting for the breathless voice note from the friend of the friend of someone who works in Pfizer.

The Government will have its hands full over the next few months as it tackles anti-vaccine sentiment and fake news. But perhaps it should also consider the national mood of hopelessness and think about what kind of antidote we might offer to people who simply don’t know how to feel excited anymore.

How do we help people imagine a future that looks beyond their next trip to the supermarket? What do we say to people who think promising vaccine news, or indeed any promising news, is simply too good to be true?

Another contagion of despondency, pessimism and distrust has spread throughout the country — and it’s time we started dealing with it.

Body image is a family affair

Geri Horner — aka Ginger Spice — opened up about her body image issues during a recent episode of her YouTube series Roll With It.

While baking Swiss rolls with her daughter Bluebell (14), Horner (48) discussed the importance of developing a healthy relationship with food for the sake of her children.

“Food for me has been such an interesting subject so to find a healthy relationship has taken time. I only did Bake Off because my daughter loves that show and when I did, I re-embarked on this whole journey of me re-establishing my relationship with food,” she revealed.

“I had always wanted a good relationship with food so my daughter would have it, so she wouldn’t be like how I was when I was growing up — always on a diet and had no interest whatsoever.”

Geri Horner says it took time for her to develop a healthy relationship with food

Whatsapp Geri Horner says it took time for her to develop a healthy relationship with food

Horner, who previously admitted to struggling with bulimia, has clearly recognised the role parents have in shaping their children’s relationship with food. Dieting is generally a learned behaviour and while some parents might not like to admit it, our body image issues are often inherited.

When a child sees a parent standing on the weighing scales every day, they’ll invariably start doing the very same thing themselves. When a child hears a parent bemoaning their weight gain, they’ll start to think that maybe they should be concerned about their weight too.

We tend to lay blame for our body issues squarely on the diet industry, but body issues are a family affair too. Kudos to Horner for recognising the link — and for having the foresight to do something about it.

Don’t let down our restaurants

Restaurants have only been open a few days and already restaurateurs are taking to social media to complain about no-shows, and remind people that empty tables can hurt the bottom line.

No-shows are hurting the restaurant industry

Whatsapp No-shows are hurting the restaurant industry

We’re all scrambling to get bookings, but let’s not forget our table manners. This is an especially challenging time for the restaurant industry, and they need all the help they can get.