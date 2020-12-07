| 1.9°C Dublin

After the trauma of the past year, it’s no surprise some of us are wary of celebrating vaccine too soon

Katie Byrne

Surveys on Irish people’s willingness to take a Covid vaccine suggest that uptake will be low

When Pfizer announced last month that their vaccine had 90pc efficacy, I couldn’t help but notice the mood of cautious optimism among my closest friends and family.

My WhatsApp groups didn’t light up with Champagne bottle Emojis. My newshound friends didn’t send me a hot-off-the-press link. There were no whoops, cheers or banging pots on balconies — just a guarded, wait-and-see indisposition that was unspoken but very much heard.

I’m not anti-vaccine and, to the best of my knowledge, my friends and family aren’t either. We’ll line up for our jabs as soon as it’s available to us, so why didn’t we celebrate when promising news on not one, not two, but three vaccines was announced?

