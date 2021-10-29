After more than two decades are cigarettes suddenly having a moment again?

I came across an interesting statistic recently; that smoking rates among Irish teenagers have begun to rise after more than two decades of decline.

Despite the Government’s target of having less than 5pc of the population smoking by 2025, the smoking rate among teenagers rose to 14.4pc in 2019. The smoking rate among teenage boys is higher at 16.2pc compared to 12.8pc for teenage girls.

Once I’d read that statistic, strange things started to happen. I noticed that on various films, one of the content warnings mentioned ‘tobacco use’.

Various showbiz stories noted that certain celebs were snapped ‘having a cheeky puff of a cigarette’. Wait, so ‘cheeky puffs of a cigarette’ are a thing now? And after Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner called Boris Johnson ‘scum’ recently, she too was photographed having a ‘crafty cigarette’, according to one press headline (another report described it as a ‘cunning cigarette’, while another mentioned a ‘sly cigarette’). Anyway, I think what this means is that smoking is having A Bit Of A Moment. Again.

Fifty years ago, smoking among young people was as important a rite of passage as graduating from school or getting your first job or passing your driving test. Absolutely everyone did it. It was considered cool, cheap and socially acceptable. Crucially, it was the epitome of glamour. The myriad health warnings and research about links to various illnesses would only come later.

By the time the 90s rolled around, youngsters were caught between those two moments.

By then we were more than aware that smoking was catastrophic for our health, yet we were still surrounded by cultural icons who held aloft cigarettes like beacons of cool. Pulp Fiction’s Mia Wallace (played by Uma Thurman), Kurt Cobain, Johnny Depp, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Romeo, every supermodel you could think of… they were all at it, holding their smokes at a jaunty, insouciant angle, or letting them dangle lasciviously from their lips. I was young and an idiot, so I bought into it hook, line and sinker.

Man, I loved smoking as a teenager. I’d grown up in the home of a very enthusiastic and dedicated smoker so perhaps it was inevitable.

The first puff tasted horrible, like I’d breathed in a horrible cloud. I’d had my first cigarette in that Ground Zero of all teenage firsts (the Gaeltacht), and I returned to school after that summer an utterly changed creature.

I joined the other cool girls next to the nuns’ graveyard and simply began puffing away as though I’d been born to do it. I hadn’t been invited, but there was a tacit understanding. I was, somehow, now cool too. I was in the gang. This is how it is when you’re 15.

Nothing made me happier than a night out that started with the buying of a box of 10 ciggies, usually smoked with pints of cider or Snakebite. We’d dance around in bars to our Britpop and our acid jazz and our electro music, holding our cigarettes like a dandyish prop.

God help us, we thought we were the business. At the very least, it gave us something to do with our hands.

I gave up smoking when I was 23. The first morning I woke up without a drink-smoke hangover, was a revelation. Mercifully, it wasn’t too hard a task, as I was mainly a social smoker, and to this day, I thank my lucky stars that my cigarette addiction never became too all-consuming.

And then, I became one of those creatures that smokers truly hate: the born-again anti-smoker. I drove my diehard smoker mother around the absolute bend with my baleful looks every time she sparked up. I was judging, hard, and she was having none of it.

But I didn’t care. I had more money as a non-smoker. Things tasted better. I ran for a bus and didn’t need to wheeze myself back to normal.

Soon, I couldn’t fathom why someone would want to stick a small white stick in their gob, or hold it in their hand, and puff smoke out into the air. It seemed weird, ungainly, anti-social. And it was bloody expensive.

I found out this week that a packet of cigarettes is €15, and could cost €20 by 2025. Fifteen quid! That was the price of the full night out back in the 90s. All that money, just to take a claw hammer to your own health. It’s ludicrous.

But then I remember what it was like, way back in those pre-smoking ban years, when every cat, dog, divil and supermodel had a Marlboro light attached to the end of their fingers.

It may have been nonsensical, but when you’re 15, your health doesn’t mean the same thing it does when you’re 40. Back then, smoking made us feel as though we were sophisticated, urbane types. I still have no idea why or how smoking made us feel that way. But it did.