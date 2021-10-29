| 12°C Dublin

After more than two decades are cigarettes suddenly having a moment again?

Tanya Sweeney

Pulp Fiction’s Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman

Pulp Fiction’s Mia Wallace, played by Uma Thurman

I came across an interesting statistic recently; that smoking rates among Irish teenagers have begun to rise after more than two decades of decline.

Despite the Government’s target of having less than 5pc of the population smoking by 2025, the smoking rate among teenagers rose to 14.4pc in 2019. The smoking rate among teenage boys is higher at 16.2pc compared to 12.8pc for teenage girls.

Once I’d read that statistic, strange things started to happen. I noticed that on various films, one of the content warnings mentioned ‘tobacco use’.

