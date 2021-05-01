| -0.4°C Dublin

‘A united Ireland will happen in the foreseeable future — but a shared island will be a different country’

Mary Kenny

Predictions are often a mug’s game — who predicted the pandemic and its impact? — but I’d still take a futures bet on this: there will be a united Ireland in the foreseeable future.

Border polls may be some way off, but the signs and portents are unmistakeable: shifting demographics; a move away from tribal, and religious, identities; unionist people applying for Irish passports; the Irish language appearing formally on the Belfast Glider transit system; and the bother that Brexit has triggered for a divided island.

