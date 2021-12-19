A united Ireland strictly on our own terms invites trouble

There is a famous image of tens of thousands of people gathering on O’Connell Bridge in 1949 on the night Ireland became a republic. It was a happy occasion, although one that had hardly any historical significance. It constituted a change in designation, but the nation state we created in 1921/22 continued. It was one that was largely a home for what we were, a Catholic, rural people of predominantly Gaelic origin.

Others were admitted into the tent, but only if they played by our rules. They weren’t really welcome so much as tolerated. Protestants who found themselves on this side of the Border at partition quickly became aware this was going to be a Catholic state, to reflect its people. They were not persecuted, but nor was their culture celebrated, and they knew well they weren’t quite us, the Gaels.

A united Ireland is going to happen. Apart from when, the most important unknown is whether it will be a true republic or one in which one ethnic group, the Gaels, or those who accept their dominance, design for themselves. It is an unknown, but at the moment the most vocal advocates of a united Ireland, Sinn Féin, leave little doubt as to the type of united Ireland they prefer. And that preference is shared by the Irish people.

That preference is for a nation state. A state that is congruent with the values and goals of the people. The problem is there are at least two peoples on this island. Nationalism is wishing history had happened differently, but it cannot wish away the fact that a large minority of a united Ireland won’t have an attachment to the State. United Irelanders might hope the British just “go back to where they came from”, but unionists will reasonably point out that they have been here for centuries.

A poll conducted for UK peer Lord Ashcroft that was released last week shows the depth of division in Northern Ireland, not only on the constitutional position. It is hardly surprising that 89pc of self-declared nationalists would vote for a united Ireland if a Border poll were held tomorrow, or that 95pc of DUP voters would vote to stay in the union.

The surprise is that other issues, such as shortages in shops, are so politicised along sectarian lines. So almost nine out of 10 nationalists blame Brexit for shortages, whereas eight out of 10 unionists blame the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The direction of travel revealed in this poll is toward a united Ireland, with 22pc of respondents who were in favour of the union now reconsidering, compared with no one who was in favour of a united Ireland reconsidering. The two sides have remarkably optimistic or pessimistic views of what a united Ireland might achieve. Unionists have a uniformly negative view of the impact of a united Ireland — on prices, health services, crime, living standards, even the pandemic.

A strong majority of unionists (70pc) think they would be in a worse position to handle another pandemic, whereas a larger majority of nationalists (85pc) think a united Ireland would put them in a better position to handle that threat. And that is before we get to contentious issues such as flags and emblems.

Mary Lou McDonald has said she is more concerned about health services than flags and emblems, and has gone out of her way to reassure unionists they can remain British in a united Ireland.

“There is an open ear and a welcome for unionist input into this conversation,” she has said. “I think it is essential in constructing the new Ireland, and I know there are voices in unionism, maybe not political unionism but beyond that, who are anxious and willing to have that conversation.”

Unionists will be politely listened to, and then quickly ignored. The only acceptable outcome from that conversation is a united Ireland.

What if they were to earnestly call for a federal state or even an independent Northern Ireland? We know the answer would be that because “the reality is demographically, electorally, generationally, Ireland has changed”, it doesn’t matter what you think.

Once the Irish Irelanders get their 50pc plus one, it’s game on. They will want to collapse Northern Ireland into our state. The use of ethnic language is clear. In her Ard Fheis address, the Sinn Féin leader warned: “The days of ‘Fenians need not apply’ are over.” We frequently hear Sinn Féin representatives talking about their members as ‘true Gaels’. And why wouldn’t they? It is equally clear that most Irish people in the south see a united Ireland as them joining us. Recent polls from Red C and MRBI show a clear majority of voters in the Republic oppose what should be relatively easy concessions, changing the flag and the national anthem to accommodate a united Ireland.

Irish people like our nation state and want to keep it. That should not be surprising. It is a comfortable place that has been very successful. Nation states are popular, and if people perceive them as being threatened, many seek to protect them, not always in rational or positive ways. Brexit was a result of a perceived threat to the nation state. Nation states work because they provide social solidarity. We are happier to provide services such as social welfare for people who are like us. Catalan nationalists don’t like sending their taxes to the poorer parts of Spain because they don’t think of themselves as Spanish.

Ireland has the same problem. The Northern Ireland comedian Patrick Kielty’s recent speech at the Shared Island Forum was right on target.

“This island is never going to be united. And that’s OK — there’s still going to be a million or so on this island who are British. They don’t just think they’re British. They don’t need converting. They’re not confused, they’re British.”

If we are unwilling to do really basic stuff such as consider changing flags or emblems, we have no right to expect a million people will just fit right in. A united Ireland purely on our terms invites a new civil war.

Eoin O’Malley is associate professor of politics at DCU