| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A man misjudged by most: Why I was wrong about Albert Reynolds

Gene Kerrigan

Albert Reynolds was misjudged by most of us - and out-performed all of his contemporaries Expand

Close

Albert Reynolds was misjudged by most of us - and out-performed all of his contemporaries

Albert Reynolds was misjudged by most of us - and out-performed all of his contemporaries

Albert Reynolds was misjudged by most of us - and out-performed all of his contemporaries

Fianna Fáil’s election headquarters in Longford had run short of coffee, tea and biscuits. Businessman Noel Hanlon, one of Albert Reynolds’s buddies, put his hand in his trouser pocket and took out some money.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had friends, Bertie Ahern had cronies and Charlie Haughey had co-accused. Taoiseach Albert Reynolds had buddies.

More On Albert Reynolds

Most Watched

Privacy