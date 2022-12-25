A man misjudged by most: Why I was wrong about Albert Reynolds

Fianna Fáil’s election headquarters in Longford had run short of coffee, tea and biscuits. Businessman Noel Hanlon, one of Albert Reynolds’s buddies, put his hand in his trouser pocket and took out some money.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin had friends, Bertie Ahern had cronies and Charlie Haughey had co-accused. Taoiseach Albert Reynolds had buddies.

If anyone was making a best-of list of taoisigh, they might slot Reynolds in somewhere north of Bruton and south of Ahern.

Like most of those writing about Reynolds in those days, I’d probably have pushed him down further.

The more perspective we get on that era, the clearer it is that Reynolds was misjudged by most of us and out-performed all of his contemporaries.

Such league tables are, of course, pointless. All eras are shaped by an unmeasurable assortment of forces. Assessing the effect of one of them – the work of whoever happens to be taoiseach – is hopelessly subjective.

The “some money” that Albert’s buddy took from his pocket was a thick roll of cash that would choke the proverbial horse: twenties, fifties and notes of a colour and denomination with which I had no familiarity.

He peeled off a couple of twenties and gave them to a young lad who was hanging around the HQ, and sent him off to a nearby shop.

When you write about politics for any length of time, you’re bound to get some things wrong. I’ve stopped counting my mistakes, but there’s one that stands out — Albert Reynolds.

In seeing Reynolds as just another Fianna Fáil chancer on the mooch, too many of us did him an injustice. He hadn’t the vision of a Lemass, but he was as smart: and he vastly out-performed the posers who succeeded him.

Was there any taoiseach in recent times who didn’t fail to live up to his expressed aims? Any taoiseach who exceeded expectations, including his own?

The record is not impressive.

Jack Lynch was taoiseach when I got my first typewriter. Too many political journalists saw politics then as a choice between the Lynch faction and the Haughey faction of Fianna Fáil — and the media eventually leaned solidly against Haughey. So Lynch was portrayed as a quiet-spoken saint.

Then, he got a huge Dáil majority and he didn’t know what to do with it. Eventually, someone said boo to him and he scuttled off, leaving the throne to Haughey — who was even worse.

Lynch didn’t really set out to achieve anything — and at that he was successful.

It was years before we would understand the depth of his misbehaviour during the Arms Crisis.

The Arms Crisis was a bit of political manoeuvring that went spectacularly wrong. The pretend republicanism of Fianna Fáil crashed into the reality of a Northern state collapsing under the weight of its own contradictions.

Because of the Arms Crisis, Haughey was for years said to have “a whiff of gunpowder about him” — an unearned notoriety. The only whiff some of us got from Haughey was plain old Eau de Corruption.

Haughey was a thief and a liar — the evidence scrupulously tested by Judges Moriarty and McCracken put that beyond doubt.

Fianna Fáil, and the establishment that sucked up to Haughey, knew the score but pretended they didn’t.

Haughey never hid his wealth. He owned a mansion in Dublin, bought an island off the west coast and built another mansion there. He had as many horses and helicopters as the average sheikh and a yacht to sail to his island.

All this on a taoiseach’s salary. He sneered at Vincent Browne’s questions about where the wealth came from, and the political correspondents laughed at his jokes.

As a young minister in the 60s, Haughey was imaginative and committed to reform. As taoiseach in the 80s, he was a chancer on the make. The political corner boys he assembled around him gave Fianna Fáil a well-deserved reputation for sleaze that’s unlikely to ever fade.

One of the prominent chancers — dead now, let’s leave his name out of it — was a notorious shakedown artist. You wanna do business here? I’ve got ministers in my pocket. Cut me in, I’ll clear the way for you. Cut me out, watch the ground collapse under you.

When an Oireachtas ethics committee needed a nominee, guess who Fianna Fáil put forward as their watchdog of integrity? Yep, Mr Shakedown.

In a series of elections, Haughey and Fine Gael’s Garret FitzGerald took turns as taoiseach. While Haughey was clearly a crook, there was never a hint that FitzGerald would think of pocketing even loose change. He was full of ideas about a liberal, secular society, but when the bishops barked, FitzGerald was in lockstep with Haughey. They jointly concocted the amendment that installed in the Constitution — for decades — the Catholic Church’s law on abortion.

So, the political choice was an ineffectual Fine Gael liberal, and a spectacularly corrupt Fianna Fáil chancer — ah, the good old days!

When Albert Reynolds succeeded the disgraced Haughey, few of us had doubts that he too was a chancer. For a start, there were stories that followed him from his days as a thriving businessman in the west.

My favourite was the business premises that was allegedly heavily insured when it went up in flames. I’ve no idea if the story was true, but it had a great punchline in the nickname by which Albert was remembered in certain quarters — “Ronson Reynolds” (Ronson was a well-known brand of cigarette lighter).

Reynolds was proceeded by Haughey. He was succeeded by Bertie Ahern, who eventually ended up on the witness stand at a tribunal of inquiry. There, Ahern tried in vain to explain how various deposits, including sterling and dollars, got into his bank account.

As communications minister, Reynolds did excellent work. The Irish telephone system was notoriously unreliable — a barrier to investors. Reynolds went to Hyannis Port and used one of the Kennedys to get a meeting with a top executive at AT&T, the leading US phone company. He pumped the AT&T people for all the information he needed on the new digital technology, then on its way. Then, he dumped AT&T in favour of more technically advanced French and Swedish companies.

The move transformed our telephone system, made it state-of-the-art, and laid the telecom groundwork for the huge increase in foreign investment that followed.

Reynolds proved an essential cog in the move towards the Belfast Peace Agreement.

He believed from his own contacts that the English — military and political — had concluded they could not defeat the IRA, and from his own contacts that the IRA had realised it was not going to shift the British army. John Hume was trying to get everyone to draw the obvious conclusion.

Among the Irish establishment there was a determination to inflict a moral defeat on the IRA. When the ceasefire arrived, there were demands that the IRA immediately “hand in their guns” at the nearest Garda station and turn themselves in.

Reynolds knew it was fantasy stuff, and an opportunity for peace could be lost. He’d been preaching all along: decommissioning guns would be the last step. Moral victories are fine, but not at the cost of prolonging the bloodshed.

In an interview with American researchers, he spoke of his persistent — and successful — argument on decommissioning: “Last, not first; last, not first; last not –”

Reynolds was a conservative Fianna Fáiler. He wasn’t averse to pulling strokes. Noel Hanlon, his buddy with the roll of banknotes, had a charmed life, taking positions on one board after another — Albert’s clout was useful. And other buddies prospered, too. There were a lot of buddies who could flash rolls of notes.

Favouritism is deplorable, but it's as Irish as coddle.

In seeing Reynolds as just another Fianna Fáil chancer on the mooch, too many of us did him an injustice. He hadn’t the vision of a Lemass, but he was as smart: and he vastly out-performed the posers who succeeded him.