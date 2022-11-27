A house dressed to impress in the classic country style

“Ah look at the wee dresser,” says the postman peering over the half-door on Wednesday. “I haven’t seen one of those in a long time.”

Tis true, they are a rare thing these days, says I, peering at my little yellow dresser with pride.

You see, I just love it. Despite being a humble, very simple and very practical piece of cheap pine furniture from the 1950s, it’s the epicentre of my cottage.

The gaily patterned blue, white and brown willow-pattern delph, the old sponge-ware cups hanging from tiny hooks, my knick-knacks and souvenirs.

I have a row of little tin pandies made by one of the last tinsmiths in Ireland, Tim McDonnell, which gleam and twinkle at night from the light of the turf fire. Sure where would you get it?

The middle two drawers are a neat resting place for things you’d go demented looking for: biros, receipts, matches, candles, measuring tapes, batteries, hair-clips and contact lenses.

All “the good china” sits neatly stacked in the lower presses, often used in older dressers for settling hens and the odd quack-quack.

This dresser is filled with the indefinable presence of those who used it before me, particularly my late adored sister Siobhan, who slept on the cottage sofa the night before she was murdered.

The following morning she was so stressed about meeting her husband Brian Kearney, the monster that killed her, didn’t she leave her good pearl earrings and watch on the dresser.​

Anyhow, let’s talk about something else, as they say in Donegal.

“Biddy, do you know Michael Fortune from Ballygarrett, Co Wexford?” says Mr Posty, getting fierce comfortable in my rocking chair. His hands are clasped as he tizzies himself slightly forward and then backward.

Begod I do, says I. I buy his calendar every year. It’s a little gem. You see every month of the calendar is stuffed not only with photographs of the owners with their dressers but it has also has biteens about folklore and traditions.

Things like when to plant potatoes, when to take the Christmas decorations down. Tis a mine of information.

“Do you know how he got involved in collecting dressers?” says Posty, who as you can gather has an avid interest in old Irish vernacular furniture like myself.

Actually I don’t, says I. “Well,” says he. “Michael loved his grandmother who lived to the mighty age of 103 no less. Toward the end of her life she couldn’t make it up the stairs to her bedroom, so a visiting nurse suggested that the dresser would have to be moved to make way for her.

“Not a woman to mince her words, she said: ‘Like shite. No one is touching my dresser.’ Well, the nurse shut up after that and the granny got her way.

“After her death in 2015, Michael set up the ‘Irish Dresser Project’. Jesus Biddy I would have loved to have one meself.

“A Cavan auction house sold 12 real beauties last year. I had my eye on a red one that was only selling for €300 but I missed the bid. But the wife said she would bury her shoe up my arse if I came home with an aul piece of furniture like that. She wants furniture that is modern and slick,” says he.

“Everything she gets is from Harvey Norman in Carrickmines. It’s all bloody grey. Jesus, it’s like a hotel, not a home.”

Anyhow, I rang the bould Mr Fortune on Thursday to see how things were going.

“This year’s calendar is flying out,” says he. “There are 46 new dressers in it and more stories. Everyone wants one for Christmas and to send to relatives abroad.”

I ordered mine at once.​

“Do you want to come to Portugal with me?” says Maisie on Friday. “Vincent can’t go to the villa so it’s free.”

Tell me more about the place says I, knowing the Algarve is synonymous with my least favourite sport. Golf.

“Ah Jesus, Quinta De Lago is all golfers but sure we could go for the craic?”

Count me in, says I. I mean you are talking here about someone who thought that someone with a golf handicap was most likely to be missing an aul leg or arm. The sport has the pace of a chess game.

The first thing I saw when we got there? An aul neighbour, a right dingleberry from Dalkey Avenue, in his Bermuda shorts, Lacoste T-shirt and yellow Alpaca cardigan, loading his clubs into a half ton electric cart.

If ever there was a dose-and-a-half, this fellow is it.

“I’m determined to sink a long putt today,” says he.

I hope you find your hole, says I laughing and off he shunted.​

In the afternoon Maisie and I sauntered off to The Bold Octopus, a really cool, hip place, which stands on wooden stilts on the beach with amazing views and seafood. I was barely settled in when who did I see? More people I knew.

This time it was the Dalkey Dangler’s mother caressing the face of a Portuguese fellow 30 years her junior.

Bet into a leopardskin dress, she had bizarre candy floss hair extensions down to her elbows and her face had swollen smackers from recent surgery, which has left her with a look of constant surprise.

She has always had a predilection for young fellows who don’t speak English. S’pose it makes lot of sense if you are not interested in small talk.

This wan is a day off 80 and has been widowed twice and here she now was with a newer model. Fair fecks to her.

“Oh Brighid, Brighid,” she cried, nearly hugging the aul head off me. “This is my friend Martim, he is studying in the University of Coimbra, he’s an expert on Portuguese literature.”

A scholar in Golfland? I’d say the bould Martim was an expert on many things.

While she was in the middle of chewing her grilled octopus, Martim was busy extricating a crispy tentacle sticking out from between her teeth. You’d need a rope, not a floss to get this out.

I love the writer Eça de Queiroz, says I to the young fellow. His book Cousin Bazilio is one of my all-time favourites.

Well yer man looked at me blankly. He was no more studying Portuguese literature than I was Swahili.

“I want to tell you a secret,” says she to me. Jesus, twas a juicy one. I ain’t got enough space on this page to write it all down. I’m afraid ye will have to wait till next week to hear all about it. Tut. Tut.