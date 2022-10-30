A Halloween horror show as I encounter a butcher in Croatia’s deep, dark woods

‘Why are there so many ATM machines?” asked Maisie as we sauntered through the Croatian town of Zadar. I’m not joking, this lovely old town with its gleaming stone pavements and remnants of Roman architecture, is crammed with ugly cash machines.

I’m talking maybe 16 on one street. Later, while sitting outside Gray Bar with a coffee, we got talking to a very glamorous Croatian lady and asked her about them.

“Everyone loves cash here. Everywhere you go it’s cash only. I work in the sex industry in Zadar and Dubrovnik. Croatia is Catholic, prostitution is illegal, so ladies like myself need to be paid with notes.”

Now that’s some introduction to Zadar.

After Maisie and I loafed back to our Airbnb, nestled right in the centre of the old town, I started scrolling for a good restaurant to eat in later.

We found it. L’Osteria, hidden down a back street. It lived up to its reputation. I had the famous black risotto in squid ink and Maisie devoured grilled squid and Swiss chard with potato, which seems to come with almost everything.

Of course, we started nattering to the big lad beside us. “Randy,” says he. “I’m Randy.”

We tried not to giggle. Randy told us he was a chef. “Hey gals, I met this cool German lady who makes her own sausages,” says he. “The locals say it’s better than their own. She lives near the village of Preko, on the island of Ugljan.”

Well don’t I love a mission? So the following morning I decided to head off with a bottle of Teeling’s whiskey to see if I could charm the sausage lady. Ye know what I am like for the aul grub.

I booked a fellow called Marco who had a little wooden boat. The weather wasn’t great rain-wise and the sea was so rough I gripped the side of the boat the whole way over. But I was absolutely determined to meet the sausage maker.

The island itself, with its pretty red-topped houses and stony piers, reminded me of Austria. Finally on land, I asked directions to the German woman’s house.

No one could tell me at first, but eventually a kind Croatian man cycling past stopped and guided me.“If you walk about a kilometre that way, you will see an entrance to the forest, she lives right up there,” said he. Well, guess what happened next? It started raining. Completely drenched to the pelt, I trekked my way through dense bush and pine trees.

It was like something out of a Bear Grylls show. Then suddenly, my little snout twitched. I could smell garlic, smoky meat and paprika, and the sausage maker’s house appeared. It was tiny, with red roof tiles and a big chimney.

Considering I just turned up unannounced, Dagmar couldn’t have been nicer. She looked to be in her 80s, with a short crown of grey frizzed hair, rosy cheeks and tiny gold-rimmed glasses.

Inside the house I noticed there were great cracks of concrete stuffed with putty and broken shells; the front room was dominated with a massive jumble of mahogany and German carved oak furniture, copper ewers and brass candlesticks.

“My favourite Croatian sausage is Tlačenica and Dalmatinska pancetta,” said she. “I make all ze sausage. I used to cook ze bratwurst as a child. Drink?”

I watched as she poured two hefty glasses of her homemade Maraschino brandy into two cut glasses. “I have ze lunch ready, you must try my sausage.”

The sausages were just as delicious as the American told me, with very dark meat, and just enough fat to make you eat more. Dagmar used her own foraged black truffles to coat them. I was already addicted. “The best ever,” I said, tasting every type she produced.

“Are you staying on the island?” she asked. No, no, I am going to ring Marco, the boat man, to bring me back to Zadar in about an hour, said I.

“Look,” she said, pointing at the rolling sea through a gap in the tree tops. “You won’t see Zadar tonight. There is a storm.” Feck, I thought. I could see I was rightly stuck. And as much as I liked the island so far, I wasn’t too keen on staying on Ugljan for the whole night.

But Dagmar wasn’t going to pitch me out into the dark, wet forest, and offered me a room which was kind of her. I’ll just go with the flow, thought I. Adapt or die.

Sure after more brandy, yours truly was feeling cosier and cosier and Dagmar’s stories of truffle hunting and how she made her frankfurters had me enthralled.

“Biddy, let me show you where I smoke my sausages,” said she proudly, leading me down a wet path to a wooden hut.

It was lashing outside and dark. I nearly died when I saw where she made the sausages. It was a vegetarian’s worst nightmare. There was rust-coloured blood all over the wooden table and all sorts of entrails sitting on shelves.

Not a sign of a fridge. Do you ever use a freezer? says I, stammering. “In the udder house. Diz sausage is made of pigs’ head meat, heart, tongue, skin and cheek stuffed into lambs’ caul,” said she, chewing away.

“Try this, it’s called Tlačenica.”

God love me, I had to. Twas dire. I kept thinking about what I had just devoured for lunch and with such relish. But worse was to come.

As we made our way back into the main house and sat by the fire, she poured more brandy. “You are such a nice fräulein, so passionate about traditional food, I going to cook you the speciality of Croatia.”

Then Dagmar disappeared and returned with what looked like eight little rats skinned on a rack. Jesus, says I, what are those yokes? “These are a speciality of Brac Island, I defrosted them this morning, dormouse,” says she, throwing salt over them.

I watched, silently traumatised, as she slowly spun them on a spit over the fire. “Taste?” she said, poking a skewer at me.

Oh I am way too full, said I, lying through my teeth.

She was furious. It seems this dish is almost sacramental in Croatia.

“More for me,” said she, plomping one grilled mouse on to a slab of white bread. At one stage a big bit of one rodent’s head was stuck in her teeth.

The cremated mice were going down her gullet with fierce speed altogether. I never saw anything like it. I’m still not the better of it. There was only one thing to do. Finish the brandy.