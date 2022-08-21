A conspiracy of shame-faced former comrades tried to shift the stigma of shooting Michael Collins

A conspiracy theory was developed to get republicans off the hook

Tom Barry tried in public to deny IRA involvement in the shooting

The cap Michael Collins was wearing when he was shot

Historian Eoin Neeson, whose parents were anti-Treatyites in the Civil War, has written that the aim of the IRA men who laid the Co Cork ambush in which Michael Collins died, was to “kill or capture the enemy commander-in-chief, a legitimate act of war”.

But after Collins was fatally shot in the ambush at Béal na Bláth 100 years ago, some republicans seemed anxious to distance themselves from the killing of the iconic leader, or to play down the IRA role in his death.

Perhaps they were embarrassed over the shooting of the charismatic chief who had played a vital role in the struggle for Irish independence?

While IRA prisoners in Portlaoise Prison loudly applauded news of Collins’s death, there were anti-Treaty republicans — such as flying column leader Tom Barry — who respected Collins and regretted his passing. Both he and IRA chief of staff Liam Lynch, who also expressed regret, accepted that it was the IRA that killed the Big Fellow.

So who fired the shot that killed Collins?

However, a conspiracy theory later developed to get the republicans off the hook and shift the blame and the stigma for killing Collins on to the Free Staters.

One of the IRA ambush party, Tom Kelleher, an IRA battalion commander, privately admitted the IRA shot Collins — but publicly denied IRA involvement. Instead, he pointed the finger of suspicion at members of Collins’s own convoy, thus fuelling a conspiracy theory that persists to this day.

In his 1949 memoir, Guerrilla Days in Ireland, Tom Barry said that about 10 days after the ambush, he “walked into West Cork and interviewed the men who had fired the shots, one of which ended the life of Michael Collins”.

But he also sought to absolve the IRA of any deliberate attempt to kill Collins, stating that he “wanted to kill the canard that the IRA plotted and planned Collins’s death in 1922 and in fact assassinated him”.

Barry claimed that a West Cork column was lying in ambush for “several days” on the Bandon-Macroom road to attack the Free State troops who periodically used that route.

Expand Close The cap Michael Collins was wearing when he was shot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cap Michael Collins was wearing when he was shot

On this particular day, Barry wrote, the main column had departed and a small rearguard fired “less than a dozen” rounds “at nearly 500 yards range” at a convoy and one of these “long-range shots” killed Collins. The IRA column only heard hours later that Collins had been killed.

Barry’s account was not supported by a report drawn up in 1964 by former IRA officer Florence O’Donoghue following a meeting in Cork with surviving members of the IRA ambush party.

It emerged that on the morning of August 22, 1922, Collins and his convoy were seen travelling through Béal na Bláth, where senior IRA officers had convened for a Brigade and General Staff meeting.

An IRA sentry at Long’s Pub (now the Diamond Bar) recognised Collins in the convoy, and IRA officers decided to ambush the Free State party on its return journey.

Contrary to Barry’s account, the clear intention was to target the convoy in which the enemy’s commander-in-chief was travelling. A land mine was planted to target convoy vehicles — and had Collins’s touring car been hit by the blast he might not have survived.

Expand Close Tom Barry tried in public to deny IRA involvement in the shooting / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom Barry tried in public to deny IRA involvement in the shooting

Also, the rearguard fired on the convoy from high ground at a range of only about 150 yards, not the 500 yeards Barry had claimed.

IRA chief of staff Liam Lynch said in a memo that it was “regrettable” that the “national position” made the shooting of such leaders with a splendid previous record “necessary”.

He praised the nine republicans who took part in the engagement, saying “it was a splendid achievement from a military point of view” as they were opposed by machine guns and greater numbers.

So who fired the shot that killed Collins?

The name of IRA man Denis ‘Sonny’ O’Neill first emerged as a suspect in a 1988 RTÉ TV documentary, The Shadow of Béal na Bláth.

False narratives helped to perpetuate a conspiracy theory

Interviewed for the documentary, former IRA intelligence officer Éamonn de Barra described how Tom Kelleher told him that the ambush party were about to pull out when Denis O’Neill said, “I will have one last shot at that fella”, pointing to the spot on the road where Michael Collins was lying down.

According to this version of events, the figure could only be seen indistinctly in the fading light, and Kelleher apparently made the bizarre claim that O’Neill “did not intend to harm him”, but the bullet ricocheted off the road and hit Collins in the back of the head. The IRA only found out much later that it was Collins who had been hit.

Ironically, the same RTÉ documentary features archive footage of a TV interview with Tom Kelleher, who, in contrast with his private admission that the IRA shot Collins, made a public statement totally denying IRA involvement, and saying he believed that “one of the British officers” with Collins shot him.

Expand Close Liam Lynch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Lynch

This was an obvious attempt to blacken the name of Collins’s travelling companion and intensely loyal friend, Major General Emmet Dalton, who, like Tom Barry, had served in the British Army in the Great War before going on to join the IRA.

When republicans split over the Treaty, Dalton stayed loyal to Collins.

In the clip, Kelleher says it was remarkable that Collins had “four British officers guarding him”.

He goes on: “It is hard to understand that from my point of view.” Kelleher says he believes “one of the four said, ‘We will get him before we come back’ and they got him. One of the four shot him, I believe. The IRA definitely did not shoot him”.

The interviewer interjects: “How do you know the IRA did not shoot him?”

Kelleher replies: “I was there.”

Such false narratives helped to perpetuate a conspiracy theory that Collins was assassinated by a member of his own party.

What was he doing in the ambush party if he could not handle a weapon?

In reality, it would have taken a very brave assassin to try to shoot Collins at close range, in light of the presence close-by of some of his most loyal and devoted gunmen.

During the Béal na Bláth fight, Joe Dolan and James Conroy, members of Collins’s special unit, The Squad, were in or around the armoured car near which Collins was killed.

Another Squad man, Seán O’Connell, was also in the vicinity and recited an Act of Contrition for the gravely wounded leader.

In more recent times it has been claimed that former British soldier Denis O’Neill would have been physically unable to fire the rifle shot that killed Collins as British documentation showed he had a 40pc disability in his right arm.

So what was he doing in the ambush party if he could not handle a weapon?

Some of those close to O’Neill, who died in 1950 after a pilgrimage to Knock, strongly denied he shot Collins and there was even a claim that he had left the ambush site an hour before the firefight.

But in his Military Service Pension file, released in 2014, O’Neill states that he “took part” in the “engagement” at Béal na Bláth. He also states that during the Civil War he was a member of an active service unit, and refers to taking part in other engagements, at Ballineen and Enniskean, and Bantry.

He also states that he was sent, with others, “to fire rifle grenades at an isolated enemy post near Bruff”.

This does not sound like a man with a serious disability that would prevent him using a rifle, regardless of what the medical record may state.

It has also been suggested that the distance and the fading light would have prevented an IRA sniper hitting Collins, implying that he was shot by one of his own men.

However, shortly after Collins was shot, the convoy motorcyclist, Lieutenant Smith, was himself shot, a bullet grazing his neck. This happened when he was helping to lift the body of Collins into the armoured car.

Clearly, there was at least one marksman among the IRA group on the high ground, who was able to overcome the challenges posed by the range and the fading light.

Historians such as Eoin Neeson and Meda Ryan, who wrote books about the death of Collins, became convinced that Denis ‘Sonny’ O’Neill was the IRA man who fired the shot that killed Collins.

But still the conspiracy theorists unjustly target Emmet Dalton, who idolised Collins.

One of the most bizarre attempts to smear Dalton occurred in 1987.

An elderly Dublin pawn shop clerk, Joe Dalton, swore an affidavit with a solicitor, the late Larry Murphy, claiming to be Emmet’s nephew, and stating that “Uncle Emmet” told him he shot Collins “with a Luger pistol”. According to Murphy, Joe had IRA or republican “tendencies”.

A copy of the affidavit is in the National Library archives and figured in a recent academic study of Collins.

The problem is that County Monaghan-born Joe Dalton, who led a frugal, reclusive bachelor life and died in 1988 at age 73, was not related in any way to Emmet, and there is no indication that they ever even met.

But he is still described as a “nephew” in a library catalogue.

Sean Boyne is the author of ‘Emmet Dalton: Somme Soldier, Irish General, Film Pioneer’ (Merrion Press, 2014)