100 days is just a snapshot of our lives — but, within those days, everything has utterly changed

Ciara Kelly

&quot;The upsides of walking are real — but there&rsquo;s something else that I&rsquo;ve realised about it this year more than any other. Which is how much can change in just 100 days.&quot; Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography Expand
"The upsides of walking are real — but there’s something else that I’ve realised about it this year more than any other. Which is how much can change in just 100 days." Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

"We don’t usually note the passage of time. It’s a long, continuous stream that blends into itself."

Today is the last day of 100 Days of Walking, the movement I started on a mince-pie-fuelled whim five years ago in the aftermath of Christmas. As I lay on my couch like The Big Lebowski’s stunt double, I realised something was needed to restore balance to the sloth-like lifestyle I’d embraced with gusto over the festive season. But I knew, because I’d tried and failed at things like boot camps before, that I needed something sustainable, something I could possibly see myself still doing in six months’ time and something that wasn’t that hard. My inner sloth is real.

One Hundred Days of Walking was born and kicked off on January 1, 2017. (Which, happily, allowed me to continue with the mince pies, mulled wine and general lolling until that New Year’s Eve.) When I put the idea out on social media, I’d no idea it would end up as something that thousands of people around the country now do for the first 100 days of every year. I think my proudest moment this year was hearing a family of four discussing what day of #100daysofwalking it was, as I walked past. It’s the nearest I’ve ever come to saying, “Do you know who I am?” to someone. (Happily, I resisted and did not inflict myself on them.)

