100 days is just a snapshot of our lives — but, within those days, everything has utterly changed

Today is the last day of 100 Days of Walking, the movement I started on a mince-pie-fuelled whim five years ago in the aftermath of Christmas. As I lay on my couch like The Big Lebowski’s stunt double, I realised something was needed to restore balance to the sloth-like lifestyle I’d embraced with gusto over the festive season. But I knew, because I’d tried and failed at things like boot camps before, that I needed something sustainable, something I could possibly see myself still doing in six months’ time and something that wasn’t that hard. My inner sloth is real.

One Hundred Days of Walking was born and kicked off on January 1, 2017. (Which, happily, allowed me to continue with the mince pies, mulled wine and general lolling until that New Year’s Eve.) When I put the idea out on social media, I’d no idea it would end up as something that thousands of people around the country now do for the first 100 days of every year. I think my proudest moment this year was hearing a family of four discussing what day of #100daysofwalking it was, as I walked past. It’s the nearest I’ve ever come to saying, “Do you know who I am?” to someone. (Happily, I resisted and did not inflict myself on them.)

Anyway it’s over for another year and, once again, I know I’ve reaped all kinds of benefits, both physical and psychological, from doing it. (Walking is good for just about everything, from your mental health to your heart, lungs and bone strength, with a rake of other bonuses like better sleep, muscle tone, balance and even fertility thrown in!)

But that’s not really what I want to talk about. The upsides of walking are real — but there’s something else that I’ve realised about it this year more than any other. Which is how much can change in just 100 days.

Because, in addition to it being a walking programme — and, in some ways, this is obvious but, in other ways, it isn’t — it also marks time.

In 2020, on day 24, I heard for the first time about a new coronavirus that was spreading rapidly in Wuhan, China. On day 60, the first case of Covid-19 was here. On day 77, I had already caught it, as had my daughter. This year, on day 55, war broke out in Ukraine. On day 80, the first Ukrainian child refugee joined my youngest son’s class. These things were all but unthinkable on day one — but, literally, within those days, everything had utterly changed. And it’s made me see things a little differently.

We don’t usually note the passage of time. It’s a long, continuous stream that blends into itself. It’s often hard to remember exactly when anything happened or how incremental change crept up on us. But 100 days is a snapshot. And I now realise that how things are at the beginning may bear no relation to how they are at the end — even though 100 days isn’t a very long time at all.

And I suppose what I’ve realised from that is that permanence is an illusion and that security and stability are comforting myths. Yes, there’s a chance things may stay the same over a given period, but that is all it is — a chance.

So much of our lives is out of our control. Unforeseen events can blindside us and dictate our course. You only have one life and, for someone reading this, there may not even be 100 days left in it. Make every day of it count, my friends.

A second opinion

Dog ownership is a bit like parenting — everyone brings up their charges differently. And, in the same way I remember biting my tongue at the parents who let their little darlings kick and scream at other kids without a word of correction — I did mention mildly to a mother once about maybe stopping her son walloping the bejaysus out of one of my kids, and she told me: “He needs to be allowed express himself” — there are dog owners who don’t seem to feel any responsibility for the training or the behaviour of their dog.

I say this on the foot of almost being savaged by a dog on a lead recently, whose owner, instead of containing the baying hound, stood happily chatting with pals while her dog barked and snarled at all passers-by. I don’t blame the poor dog; he knew no better. But I do blame the owner.

Dogs are everywhere, post-pandemic. Where I live, you can’t move for finding yourself entangled with packs of huskies like a hapless Laplander. Most people are good with their dogs, pick up their poo and give them good doggie manners; other people are the reason dogs require a licence. Don’t be that guy.