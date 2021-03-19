The Halfway Line with Daniel McDonnell: Emerging from the longest winter

Dear reader,

'Football is back.'

Who would have thought that a three word statement generally delivered in an upbeat tone could be interpreted as provocative.

It can happen on these shores, though.

Every August, the resumption of the Premier League draws comments of that ilk in everyday Irish discussion which can really wind up League of Ireland followers who will point out that there's been football going on down the road all the way through the summer.

But, as the new LOI season kicks off tonight, any temptation to ironically make a similar statement should be couched with a bit of sensitivity.

I always make the point that football never stops but that's not strictly true if you're an amateur footballer in this country and last weekend I detailed the frustrations felt by the committed players at the high end of that sphere who look at their paid counterparts putting their boots back on and wonder when they will get to open the doors of their grounds again - unless there's a LOI club coming to train of course, a textbook example of Irish football's historically tangled food chain.

Working on the piece illustrated there are a lot of people out there who feel their voice is overlooked, and they fear for the future.

But there's a lot of silence in our world right now. The eve of a new campaign is compared to Christmas Eve for the committed, but it's quite hard to distinguish it from any other day this year. Football reporters around the world must mind their words on closed doors fixtures because they are part of the select few that continue to gain access.

So while we can now welcome a certain regularity back to the structure of a week, there are thousands of regular match going fans out there missing their routine, stuck indoors when - if we're honest - a major selling point of the LOI is getting out of the house and interacting with people around a sporting experience. A place where you can leave a week behind.

It would be wrong to preview the season with a straight bat and my scene setter today is primarily about the sights and sounds that won't be a part of the opening weekend. We have all found ourselves missing things we never thought we would miss.

There are storylines of note, though.

Aidan Fitzmaurice runs through the ins and outs and makes a few predictions in the Premier Division club by club, while today's interview with Sean Hoare confirms that 'crap going on in the background' was a factor in his decision to leave Dundalk for Shamrock Rovers.

Hoare is 27 and has ambitions of buying a house so, unsurprisingly enough, a one year deal from his current employer was less attractive than the four-year deal on the table in Tallaght with a mortgage in mind.

Dundalk's idiosyncratic behind the scenes behaviour was a big story in 2020 and it's odds on to be more of the same for 2021 with a press conference claiming that Filippo Giovagnoli will not be picking the team this year kicking things off. We'll be returning to that one.

There was a photo doing the rounds this week of Stephen Kenny having an outdoor chat with Giovagnoli and his (fellow) assistant Giuseppe Rossi - Kenny still lives in the area - but the Ireland manager is bound for England this weekend ahead of the World Cup qualifying window that will set the tone for the rest of his year and possibly even the rest of his football life.

Naturally enough, next week's missive will be dominated by international affairs with Wednesday's game in Belgrade set to take over the news agenda.

At another point in his life Kenny might have vented at the LOI kickoff getting lost in the business of the international team but he's got to have a one-track focus on Serbia now.

There was a feeling that his squad announcement yesterday would be dominated by more Damien Duff chatter, but he steered things towards the discussion of players rather than coaches.

For Kenny, it's been the longest of winters. He's not alone in that.

STORY YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish induced PTSD has left a mark in the Irish consciousness. When Tallaght's Mipo Odubeko broke into the West Ham team earlier this year, amateur detectives discovered he was following the England national team on Instagram and not Ireland. Mild panic ensued. Odubeko's absence from Irish squads in recent years can be traced back to the simple reason that he wasn't picked but he's in Jim Crawford's U-21 squad for their friendly with Wales so that should be the end of that.

ONE TO WATCH

On Tuesday, Belgian clubs voted unanimously to support a proposed merger with the Dutch Eredivisie. It's got a road to travel, but it could be an absolute game-changer for club football in Europe and especially on these shores as backers of the All-Island League will get to see how UEFA feel about it.

BOOKMARK SUGGESTION

Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy is a manager going places and he's already lived a full life in football as a pro in Scotland who learned the hard way about finances and the deceiving status that comes with the trade. He opened up on the realities of the business in this Sunday Independent piece that outlined his hectic around the clock working week to support his family. 'Ego doesn't feed your kids' was the standout line.

YOUR SAY

This is a maiden voyage for The Halfway Line so if there's any topic you'd want to see covered, questions you'd like to ask, or feedback you wish to offer then drop me a line at dmcdonnell@independent.ie. Tweeters can find me @McDonnellDan.

Online Editors