Mícheal Martin explains decision to revoke GAA elite status as Association insists all competitions will go ahead

The GAA season was once again thrown into disarray when the news broke last night that the Association was no longer considered an ‘elite sport’. Simply put, that means no GAA action – training or matches – while the country is under Level 5 restrictions.

Taoiseach Mícheal Martin today explained the reasoning behind that decision and offered a bit of hope for players and fans alike who are hoping to see some action soon. There has been mixed messages from Government on the issue, and Colm Keys argues that there needs to be clarity from Sport Ireland.

In rugby, Johnny Sexton has strongly criticised "inaccurate" reports from France about his concussion history. The Ireland captain is understandably unhappy with Dr Jean-Francois Chermann in particular. He was the independent neurosurgeon who stood the out-half down for three months in 2015 and Sexton clearly views his interview with French radio station RMC this week as a breach of trust.

Ireland face France in this week's Six Nations needing a win following their opening day defeat to Wales. Reflecting on that match in Cardiff, Neil Francis says that Billy Burns' late kick that ended up in touch showed a lack of skill, but that he should not have been in that position in the first place.

On this week's episode of The Left Wing, Will Slattery and Luke Fitzgerald are joined by Ruaidhri O'Connor to look back at an eventful opening weekend of the Six Nations.

The show kicks off with an apology as Will eats humble pie following his slating of Scotland's chances of beating England last week, before the lads discuss the controversy surrounding the comments made by two French doctors about Johnny Sexton's concussion issues.

It wasn't exactly the debut Mipo Odubeko dreamt about as a kid in Tallaght. The striker was withdrawn from the West Ham team during extra time after coming on as a sub in the 56th minute in their FA Cup defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

But it was a lesson the Ireland underage international will learn from, writes Daniel McDonnell.

