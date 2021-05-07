Breaking Ball with Colm Keys: Welcome back to the GAA and the best of our features from the break

Dear Reader,

Finally, some action. After four-and-a-half months of silence, GAA pitches across the country get competitive again with the return of the Allianz National Hurling League signalling the start of 17-week inter-county programme that concludes with an All-Ireland final on the last weekend of August.

Some 10 weeks after it was originally planned to get underway the season has been trimmed back considerably to adapt to new circumstances with no hurling league play offs and no 'back door' in the football championship for a second successive season.

And again, for the most part, crowds will be absent from the stand and terraces though the prospect of some 'presence' as the weeks goes on has been heightened by the Government's plan to pilot the return on the back of what has been happening in the UK and across Europe. It's something we anticipate will happen sooner rather than later.

Since the 2020 championships wrapped up in a cold, empty Croke Park last December there have been plenty of bumps on the road for the GAA. The loss of parity with professional and elite sport, which only became apparent in February, prevented inter-county teams from collective training until last month.

That didn't stop a few from pressing ahead anyway with Dublin footballers' breach at the end of March coming just a day after the GAA had doubled down with a plea to refrain so as not to "jeopardise" the further roll-out of activity. It left the GAA expressing disappointment and frustration and resulted in a three-month ban for manager Dessie Farrell and the loss of a home league game later this month.

In the absence of games the Independent.ie GAA team has been busy putting together features that have shone a light on every aspect of the game.

Last month, 50 years on from the deletion of the infamous 'Ban', the GAA's Rule 27 that prevented members of the GAA from playing or attending functions organised by rival sports like soccer, rugby and cricket, we reflected on the top 50 controversies since then in a special 32-page supplement featuring rows, rule changes, managerial heaves and the eclectic mix of issues and principles that underpins so much of what drives the GAA - that people care about who they are and where they are from.

Earlier in the year, the 50th anniversary of the first All-Star selection prompted Martin Breheny to look back through the years at some of the controversies that erupted over selections. He also picked his 'best of the best' for that period in both hurling and football.

The off-season always brings a more intense focus on the administrative side of the GAA and the pressure on volunteer officials, with a greater workload requiring greater governance and many more financial transactions, has made these much more challenging positions.

Donnchadh Boyle documented some very interesting insight here.



On a more poignant note, 25 years on the house fire tragedy in Portarlington that claimed Colm Maher's life and that of six other members of his family, Dermot Crowe reflected on the former Laois player's bravery and the impact it had on the town.

Since last year's championship concluded many familiar faces have departed. Dublin have lost Michael Darragh MacAuley to retirement and Paul Mannion who is taking a break while Mayo bid adieu to Keith Higgins, Donal Vaughan, David Clarke, Seamus O'Shea, Chris Barrett and Tom Parsons. To get back playing at all after his horrific 2018 injury was a triumph in itself for Parsons who spoke to Frank Roche on his return here.

This week as part of the build up to the Allianz National Hurling League Donnchadh Boyle made the case for Galway still being best placed for halt a Limerick juggernaut gathering pace

With the introduction to the Limerick squad of more of their academy recruits, the wheels of the Treaty machine appear well greased to continue and the pace into the future and I asked the question as to whether they are setting a standard that the chasing pack may not be able to live with in the short term.

Conor McKeon delved into the conundrum facing Tipperary's Liam Sheedy, whether to twist or stick with personnel with an abundance of choices, courtesy of back-to-back All-Ireland U-21/20 wins putting them at a critical juncture. To go forward, could they have to take a brief step back?

Waterford will be back pressing their case hard after making last year's All-Ireland final and Austin Gleeson will be to the forefront of that but this time last year he knew he had hard choices to make as his career reached a crossroads

Finally, this weekend Vincent Hogan examines the pressure each of the 12 Division One managers face and what expectancy surrounds them, John Mullane assesses where Waterford are and if there will be any case of 'second season syndrome' for manager Liam Cahill after his 2020 advance, Frank Roche talks exclusively to former Galway hurler Davy Glennon who makes his Westmeath debut today against his native county while there's a changing of the goalkeeping guard in Cork and Waterford, who meet on Sunday with the retirement/departure of Anthony Nash and Stephen O'Keeffe.

Enjoy.

