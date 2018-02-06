Calf export ship gets the green light

A REPLACEMENT SHIP to carry live exports to the Continent has gotten the green light.

Inspectors provisionally approved the vessel, Stena Carrier, for shipping calf transport trucks when they travelled to inspect it in the Mediterranean.

A hunt had been underway for a replacement ship for the Stena Horizon that is going to be docked during the busy spring shipping period to undergo maintenance. A spokesman for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed said the vessel examined in the Mediterranean looks likely to be approved but it will need further examination when it reaches port in Ireland.

“It is a great relief and we are grateful to Stena and the Department staff for all their hard work to find a suitable replacement vessel,” he said. Concerns had been raised by farm bodies over the future of large volumes of calves destined for export off the expanding dairy herd if no suitable alternative vessel could be found.

It is understood this vessel is far more suitable for the transport of animals after concerns over both ventilation and stabilisation issues with another alternative ship had been raised. However, the number of trucks it will be capable of carrying is still to be determined.

Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), said credit was due to all involved for their efforts to get this critical issue resolved. “Their success will now ensure that Irish livestock – particularly calves - will be able to be shipped to their markets over the coming weeks,” he said. “The peak calf trade is just about to commence and the announcement that shipping facilities have been secured gives the farmers vital options and should ensure a higher ‘floor’ price for those calves.”

The Stena Line vessel, the Horizon, which normally services the Rosslare-Cherbourg route, is off-service for refurbishment from mid-February.

Ireland exported close to 100,000 calves in 2017, primarily to veal units in the Netherlands. However, Belgium and Spain have also taken significant numbers in the past.

The trade is hugely important for the Irish livestock sector as it provides an essential outlet for bull calves from the dairy herd that would otherwise undermine beef prices if they were retained in the country and finished.

